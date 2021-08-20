By GREG WALCHER
It is ironic to see Phillip Morris advertising its “vision of a smoke-free future,” and putting $1 billion into the Foundation for a Smoke Free World. Or to watch R.J. Reynolds spend millions of dollars on “youth tobacco prevention.” America’s largest tobacco company, Altria, trumpets its vision for “Moving Beyond Smoking.”
It seems bizarre for tobacco companies to finance ad campaigns designed to convince consumers not to buy their products. But we are now witnessing an even greater example of this phenomenon. The oil and gas industry’s primary trade association is doing an about-face on policies it has opposed for decades, under the guise of a new “Climate Action Framework.”
The American Petroleum Institute (API) is a $200 million-a-year behemoth among D.C. business groups, and its posh offices occupy the top floor of Capitol Hill’s newest development, displaying all the trappings of power, prestige, and influence. But a battle brewing within the organization for a few years has finally boiled to the surface over the new climate policies. It is a David and Goliath battle, but the giant is winning.
As reported in the Wall Street Journal last month, API’s largest members are those we call “big oil,” namely Royal Dutch Shell, BP, Chevron, and Exxon Mobil. They have been pressuring API for several years, demanding the group embrace regulation of carbon emissions, and support switching to newer cleaner fuels. In other words, big oil demands policies intended to reduce sales of their own products.
Even the most casual observer must wonder, why would they do that?
Spending massive resources, and using all the political clout they can muster, these gigantic corporations are pivoting, supporting the very policies they spent a fortune opposing for 30 years. To the extent such policies have a core objective to wean Americans from fossil fuels, any nod in that direction from companies that make their living exploring, drilling, producing, refining, and selling fossil fuels is just plain irrational.
Yet there are eerie similarities between the logic of “big oil” and the scenario we already witnessed with “big tobacco.” In fact, the only major difference is that big oil is a lot bigger.
America’s top five tobacco companies earn a combined $50 billion annually, compared to the top five oil companies earning nearly $1 trillion.
The country’s largest tobacco companies, especially Phillip Morris and R.J. Reynolds, spent billions from the 1950s through the 1980s lobbying to defeat anti-smoking laws, and winning hundreds of lawsuits. Until they lost. In the 1990s several states sued, and the tobacco industry was found to have violated civil racketeering laws. They had to pay the states billions, and to pay for advertising, explaining that cigarette companies intentionally made cigarettes with enough nicotine to create addiction, knowing the products caused cancer.
A handful of states have tried similar racketeering lawsuits against Exxon-Mobile, claiming the company knew its products were destroying the Earth. Maybe Exxon is spooked at the prospect, so has been leading the charge to embrace climate “solutions,” even if they involve an end to the use of oil. Indeed, many of API’s smaller independent members see the new climate agenda as an attempt by larger members to drive out smaller firms.
Consider what happened when big tobacco began to embrace regulation of its products. Phillip Morris USA had $68 billion in 1997 sales. It became Altria, sold off Phillip Morris International, Miller Brewing, and Kraft Foods — and still earned over $78 billion by 2017. The other two tobacco giants in the lawsuit settlement were R.J. Reynolds and British American Tobacco (BAT). Afterwards, the two merged, bought most of the remaining independent companies, and diversified into such enterprises as Nabisco Foods and Farmers Insurance.
One Wikipedia page says, “The tobacco industry in the United States has suffered greatly since the mid-1990s, when it was successfully sued by several U.S. states.” The industry may have suffered, but not the big players. They are now bigger and more diverse than ever, while most of the smaller companies have disappeared. That’s because major corporations have resources to comply with complex regulations, and to diversify their holdings. Small independent businesses cannot, leaving little choice but to sell — to the big corporations.
One of the last successful independent tobacco companies was Lorillard, maker of Newport, Old Gold, and Kent cigarettes. It was finally acquired by Reynolds American-BAT in 2014.
So, if it appears that big oil is suddenly acting irrationally against its own apparent interest, perhaps that’s because its real interest is not so apparent.
Greg Walcher is president of the Natural Resources Group and author of “Smoking Them Out: The Theft of the Environment and How to Take it Back.” He is a Western Slope native.