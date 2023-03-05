By BEN HERMAN
I and many of my neighbors of East Middle School were blindsided by the School Board’s forthcoming decision to close East and two other schools. Given declining enrollment, I’m not surprised that closures are being considered. However, the decision-making process and the haste to conclusions lack transparency and precludes opportunities for meaningful community input. This also raises questions about current as well as future plans for the school property.
While life near a school can sometimes be noisy and chaotic, I’ve gained a deep appreciation for East and the activities that it supports. In addition to classroom life, there is after-school tutoring and open gym, after-school athletics, music performances and other activities throughout the week as well as all day Saturday. The GJ Summer Camp program serves hundreds of kids who utilize the school and park and walk to Lincoln Park Pool all summer long. East has been part of the neighborhood for more than 50 years, and there have been neighborhood schools here, including the original GJ High School and Junior High, for nearly 100 years.
I’ve learned that East is an exceptional school. It houses the Challenge Program for academically gifted middle school students as well as providing quality education for underserved students. I was surprised to learn that over the past two years, six of our nine middle schools were on a State-mandated improvement plan (essentially on academic probation). East is one of only three schools not on a performance watch. East is second in school-wide performance (based on the school performance framework), behind only Redlands Middle School.
It’s also worth noting that over the past few years, the District invested in significant improvements to East. Windows and doors were replaced, the roof and HVAC equipment were updated, and the gym was refurbished and bleachers were replaced.
The multi-block area around East and Chipeta Elementary is a vibrant and mostly young community. Since we moved to the neighborhood almost 10 years ago, many families have moved here, attracted by the schools and parks, access to downtown, library, etc. The two schools are truly the heart of our neighborhood. Now all of that is about to change.
The School Board’s presentation materials imply that financial considerations are a paramount reason for immediate action. By their own numbers, the school closures would result in savings of $3.8 million in reduced salaries of overstaffed full-time equivalents. This represents less than .02% of the District’s 2023 General Fund budget (over $200 million). The materials note these estimates do not fully account for the costs of relocation and consolidation. Ultimately if the targeted schools, as well as others, have excess positions, it appears prudent to prepare for staffing reductions for the upcoming school year whether there are closures or not. The question is when and how closures occur.
Staff recommendations rely heavily on forecast enrollments, which have dropped district-wide during the past few years. I have questions about the forecasts themselves — for example, do the projections for East include Challenge Program students, and its projected program growth for the next few years? The forecasts for the downtown area describe it as “built-out,” when in fact there is new infill development occurring in multiple locations. And if other middle schools have lower forecast enrollments, why choose East if its population is increasing? And is it reasonable to assume that the uptick in homeschooling and online learning during COVID will continue, or will students return to in-school learning?
I was also surprised that the District’s decision framework for determining closure targets is primarily based on staffing model ratios and enrollment projections. Based on presentation materials and the demographer’s recommendations, I see no consideration given to academic performance and limited consideration to school conditions. There is no shortage of information available nationally to guide the design of a process to make closure decisions beyond simply considering staffing levels and enrollment forecasts. The District should establish a holistic, transparent process for making closure recommendations. And stakeholders — parents, teachers, neighbors — should be included in the process, not just given three-minute comment windows.
One critical discussion is next steps for the school buildings if and when closures occur. Alternative uses, possible disposition or sale of properties, restrictions as a result of deed restrictions, all need to be discussed. In the near-term, security is an important issue for the surrounding neighborhoods. Throwing up a chain link fence around an abandoned building is the worst possible option. There are many possibilities that would benefit both District 51 and the community, and the time for discussion about this aspect of closure is now, not after the fact.
I ask that the School Board slow this process down. There’s no question that consolidation may well be part of the district’s future. But allow time for real dialogue and reflection with stakeholders. At the same time, let’s address what happens to buildings post-closure. Recent suggestions about forming a committee, with a timeline, are a positive step. Board members, remember your pledge to be fully transparent in your decision-making, and to allow the community to weigh in on decisions that affect them? So far your approach to this has been anything but.
Ben Herman is a retired consulting planner and business owner. He resides in the Washington Park neighborhood.