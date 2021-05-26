It’s already time to start thinking about wildfire season — here’s what we can do now.
Earlier this month, the annual convening of the Intermountain West Funders Network took place. This is a convening of philanthropic voices to discuss the unique issues facing our region, such as rural economies, outdoor recreation, racial equity, drought, and wildland fire. A prevailing theme is that we have a grand opportunity to “build back better” in a way that is equitable and preserves the rich natural and cultural resources of the West. The conference is well-timed, as here in Colorado and across the Southwest we are grappling with a vast challenge: the acute threat of water scarcity driven by climate change — a threat that, if left unchecked, could prove devastating to the communities, economies, and ecosystems of the Colorado River Basin.
Last year’s horrific wildfire season was a sobering reminder of what’s at stake, and this year’s lackluster levels of snowpack means we may have a repeat of last year’s season in store. That’s why it is all the more imperative to invest in our rivers, streams and riparian habitats now to help build resilience in our forests and safeguard our communities and water supplies for the long-term.
Despite average snowfall this past winter, it barely scratched the surface of Colorado’s ongoing drought, and spring runoff thus has been much less than what is needed. When the spring thaw melts the snow, the soil has to absorb its cut before the rivers and waterways receive the rest. Given the abnormally dry conditions from this past winter, there’s an existing moisture deficit that demands far more rainfall in order to reach full soil saturation. NOAA’s Colorado Basin River Forecast Center is already showing that the number of inches of rainfall needed to fully saturate the soil is over 12 inches in many parts of the Western Slope.
Staring at a ‘new normal’
As Mike Morgan, director of the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, said of last year’s wildfire season “it’s just not what you sense as being normal.” Unfortunately, with low levels of runoff, ongoing drought conditions, and the effects of climate change projected to become even more dire in the decades ahead — last year’s wildfire season very well may be the new normal. Colorado’s mountains supply water to 17 downstream states and the wildfires can adversely impact the quantity and quality of that water. That’s why we need to take action now to safeguard our water supplies and ensure that our state’s vital natural resources are protected.
Nature-based solutions
While the scale of the problem is vast, the good news is that we’re already starting to adopt innovative methods that bring the public and private sector together in support of efforts to address wildfires. So what do those entail?
Some of the most promising methods of safeguarding our ecosystems involve nature-based solutions that protect our water supply while preserving Colorado’s great outdoors. This “natural infrastructure” comes in the form of actions like protecting and restoring high-elevation wetlands that store and clean our groundwater while providing natural firebreaks.
In recent years we’ve seen a growing momentum for investing in these nature-based solutions, most notably in President Biden’s recently introduced American Jobs Plan. At a time when our communities are emerging from the punishing economic toll of the pandemic, these solutions represent a sound investment in our present and our future. Supporting natural infrastructure means providing jobs to restore our vital ecosystems and supporting the wildlife and scenery that make Colorado so singular. We know these techniques can work, we just need the resources to properly implement them.
By investing now in nature-based solutions and forest management, and safeguarding the streams and waterways that provide natural firebreaks, we take a long-term and cost-effective approach to making our water and watersheds more resilient for future generations. Colorado’s iconic outdoors is its greatest asset, so let’s come together to protect it and use it as a tool that can, in turn, protect us all.
Jill Ozarski is a program officer in the Environment Program focusing on the Colorado River initiative for the Walton Family Foundation.