By STEVE MANDELL
Can Democrat Adam Frisch beat Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert?
Up front, I should admit that I am not a Boebert fan. Her hateful rhetoric makes gridlock easier and problem-solving harder. Also, I am a member of Restore the Balance, a non-profit opposing the threat of political extremism. Clearly, I have a bias. But as a former research professional, I can set bias aside and objectively weigh Frisch’s chances. My opinion here is my own, not that of Restore the Balance.
I won’t say Frisch can’t win, but it is fair to say it is quite unlikely.
Boebert has superior name recognition, the power of incumbency, a war chest that dwarfs Frisch’s and a congressional district that already leans clearly Republican.
If Frisch has a chance, he must include these five measures for starters, and still do much more.
1. He must define himself now, before Republicans do.
Republicans will paint him as a socialist elitist. They will spend a lot of media money to repeat this over and over. It doesn’t matter that Frisch is a moderate. Their socialist-elitist theme will stick because most Republicans believe that Democrats are way too far to the left.
However, new research predicts voters can be persuaded to cross party lines. When voters know little about a candidate, they will listen to and accept factual descriptions. Frisch must spend heavily — and now — to inform voters about who he is. Just “explaining” his moderate policies through the press or to those showing up for his events isn’t enough. That is the same path Democrats followed for their past three unsuccessful Third District congressional races.
2. He shouldn’t duck his Aspen ski-town background. Instead, use it as an asset.
Frisch seems aware of the problem. He doesn’t hide his background under a cowboy hat. According to Charles Ashby’s interview in The Daily Sentinel, Frisch “admits that he is a rich, white resident of a mountain ski town.” But acknowledgment is only half the battle. Frisch has a compelling story about how his background gave him the opportunity to learn about the character, values and needs of rural Coloradoans. Voters will listen to a compelling life story.
3. He must stay away from wonky policy explanations.
The limits of Lauren Boebert’s knowledge of policy are evident. She is more interested in self-promotion than finding solutions. But most low information voters don’t like politics. It makes sense that they won’t devote much time to policy details.
Yes, Frisch must have policy detail available on his website for those seeking it. But when Boebert communicates with low information voters, she forcefully recites her views within their attention span. Without this skill, Frisch will see voters’ eyes glaze over. He will lose them.
4. The importance of individual responsibility must be part of his stump speech.
City folk don’t get it. People in rural communities accept individual responsibility and help their neighbors before asking the government for help. Extremists talk endlessly about freedom, but never mention the responsibility to the community that comes with it. One person’s freedom can diminish another’s. Freedom must be anchored in responsibility. Frisch is conscious that Democrats are out of touch with rural voters. But he must repeatedly let voters know he stands with them when it comes to individual responsibility.
5. Take on the cause of independent voters.
The unaffiliated vote in the Third District is central to his chances. Sure, many who lean Republican will vote Republican and the same for those who lean toward Democrats. But these days, there is a sizable number who are disgusted with both parties. They want someone who is not a party clone and is not afraid to criticize their party. Voters want to get things done and want gridlock to end.
Frisch should call for including independents in campaign and election oversight. Neither party should be left in charge to decide when election violations occur when they have a stake in the outcome. By taking on the cause of independents, Frisch will attract younger voters, who are more likely to be unaffiliated.
Even if Frisch implements these suggestions, he is still a long shot. But there is hope. Between non-extremist Republicans, Democrats and unaffiliated voters who want to see problems addressed and empty, hateful rhetoric gone, lies a narrow path for victory. Frisch will need to energize potential supporters. And who knows what surprises await us in the next three and a half months.
Steve Mandell lives in Montrose. He is a former research director for a Fortune 500 company. He is also a member of restorethebalance.org, a non-profit that educates Western Coloradoans about the danger posed by political extremism.