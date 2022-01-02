By KERRY DONOVAN, JULIE MCCLUSKIE, JUDY AMABILE and DYLAN ROBERTS
Our mental health system is in crisis. Colorado’s sickest and most vulnerable patients, our hardworking and compassionate mental health providers and the people of Colorado alike have all been let down by a system that isn’t meeting the needs of our communities. As legislators from Western Colorado who are days away from a new legislative session, we’re determined to make lasting change.
The Colorado legislature has already made great strides to address specific, individual concerns within our mental health care system. In the last year, we’ve ensured Colorado teens can access free mental health support when they need it, supported the 9-8-8 suicide prevention hotline and established a Behavioral Health Administration. But we have more to do.
The issues stymying Mind Springs Health, other Community Mental Health Centers, independent providers and the criminal justice system won’t be fixed with spot treatments. We need transformational solutions to systemic problems. That’s why we’re so hopeful about the solutions that are being proposed through the legislature’s Behavioral Health Transformational Task Force and the Governor’s Behavioral Health Task Force.
In order to understand these solutions, we have to be keenly aware of the issues. To begin, our community mental health centers — particularly Mind Springs Health along the Western Slope — have been ridiculed for failing to provide the full range of services they are required to offer. Months-long waiting lists for appointments to see therapists or psychiatrists have become the norm. Our exceptional care providers and care coordinators are stretched thin, leaving them unable to provide care to the best of their abilities. We lack in-patient and residential beds for those with serious and persistent mental illness.
Independent providers who accept Medicaid share stories of pay cuts, clawbacks of legitimate payments because of system problems and overly burdensome amounts of paperwork. Providers from all over the state are making the difficult decision not to accept Medicaid clients or giving up on the profession entirely.
Mental health hospitals are releasing patients before they are ready. Many times there is limited discharge planning and no medication is provided. Often the patient has no housing and can find themselves struggling with recovery without the basic support of a home.
Too often those with the most serious untreated mental illness end up in the criminal justice system. Some commit terrible crimes, but most have relatively minor offenses. If they are determined incompetent to proceed with their legal case, they are ordered to the state hospital in Pueblo. The wait list for a bed at the state hospital can be more than a year. We can’t ask our police to be mental health officials and we need to support our mental health system to make sure it is helping those caught in the criminal justice system.
This is unacceptable.
To be very clear, our concerns with Colorado’s behavioral health system and Mind Springs Health in particular are in no way a reflection on the good and compassionate people delivering critical care. We appreciate the members of the health care workforce who show up every day to provide exceptional service in a broken and failing safety net. We must act with urgency to support these providers so they continue this important work.
As members of the State Legislature, we are appalled by the harm this faltering system is doing to people in our communities and are upset that rural Colorado is being hurt the worst. We are working together with the state agencies and advocates to jump-start much needed reforms.
As mentioned, we are encouraged by the work of the Governor’s Behavioral Health Task Force. That years-long effort resulted in the creation of the Behavioral Health Administration and plans have been developed to ensure transparency and accountability from all of the organizations that accept state funds to provide our behavioral health safety net.
We are also following the work of the Behavioral Health Transformational Task Force. This joint legislative and administration task force is charged with directing the largest investment in behavioral mental health in the state’s history with the goal of transforming behavioral and mental health care in Colorado.
Proposals include investing in our behavioral health workforce so that we have the capacity we need to address this crisis, adding hundreds of adult residential treatment beds, increasing youth mental health support in schools and diverting patients away from the criminal justice system and into treatment.
Reforming our faltering behavioral health system won’t be easy but making lasting change is the critical work expected of lawmakers. We will maintain our commitment, and attention to fixing the behavioral health crisis in Colorado as it touches all of us each day.
Kerry Donovan is a State Senator from Eagle County serving Senate District 5.
Julie McCluskie is a member of the Colorado House of Representatives serving District 61.
Judy Amabile is a member of the Colorado House of Representatives serving District 13.
Dylan Roberts is a member of the Colorado House of Representatives serving District 26.