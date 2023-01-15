By LAUREN BOEBERT

Everyone knows Congress is broken. For decades, the Swamp in Washington, D.C. has embraced corrupt and incestuous policymaking at the expense of hard-working Americans. From passing $1.8 trillion, 4,155-page spending bills just before Christmas to secret backroom deals negotiated by lobbyists and special interests to passing $500 billion suspension bills without a single member even having to cast a vote — these broken processes are not what our Founding Fathers envisioned when they established our Constitutional Republic.