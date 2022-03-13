By MEGAN STINER
As a pediatrician who sees and treats kids on the Western Slope, I am greatly concerned about the health impacts of electronic cigarettes, or e-cigarettes, on the young people here in Grand Junction. According to the latest Healthy Kids Colorado Survey data, 31.5% of high school students in Mesa County have used an electronic vapor product in the past 30 days, which exceeds the statewide and national average.
Data from the 2021 National Youth Tobacco Survey shows us that 80% of youth who have ever used tobacco started with a flavored product, and that high school students most regularly use flavors such as fruit (72.3%), candy/desserts/other sweets (33%), mint (30.5%) and menthol (29.8%). These flavored e-cigarettes are deliberately created to appeal to teens and young adults. The flavors also help mask the harsh taste of nicotine, making repeated use more likely and thereby increasing the likelihood of developing addiction. Furthermore, adolescents perceive e-cigarettes with flavors as less harmful than those with tobacco flavors, creating a potential misperception that e-cigarettes with flavors do not contain nicotine.
In fact, a typical JUUL cartridge, or “pod,” contains about as much nicotine as a pack of 20 regular cigarettes. Adolescents’ brains are still developing, and this makes them uniquely susceptible to nicotine addiction. Teens can become addicted to the nicotine in e-cigarettes much more quickly than adults, and we know that the earlier someone uses nicotine products, the more difficult it is for them to quit.
That’s because the frontal lobe of the brain isn’t fully developed until age 25. This is the part of the brain that helps us make judgments, choices and anticipates future consequences. The adolescent brain is also very sensitive to dopamine, which fires reward and pleasure circuits that aid in learning patterns and decision making. Here’s the science of how nicotine works: nicotine hijacks those reward circuits by imitating a natural chemical that releases dopamine. Vaping is a quick and powerful way to release dopamine and feel pleasure, so many adolescents will continue to do it. The brain learns to expect reward/pleasure through an easy, quick way, rather than working harder for it, such as through playing a sport, learning a new hobby, working toward good grades or making a meal with family.
The addictive potential is so great that in 2018, the U.S. Surgeon General officially declared teen vaping an epidemic and encouraged not only parents and teachers to talk with children about the dangers of vaping, but also called for policy changes.
Currently being considered at the State Capitol this year, bipartisan House Bill 22-1064 would end the sale of all flavored tobacco products in Colorado. This is a comprehensive solution — all products, all locations, no exceptions — which will save lives and curb the youth vaping epidemic. This is not a complete ban on e-cigarettes, and tobacco-flavored products will still be available for adult smokers; however, banning flavored tobacco products will be a change that makes an enormous positive impact on the health of our kids.
Lawmakers took action years ago to ban flavored traditional cigarettes because we knew the data on children’s use of these products was compelling enough to put laws in place. We know that data is now true for e-cigarettes, which is why state lawmakers should prohibit all flavors, including mint and menthol, from all tobacco products with the passage of House Bill 22-1064 to ensure we don’t lose a new generation of kids to nicotine addiction. Colorado has an opportunity to protect our children and teens from the harms of nicotine and addiction. Join me in supporting House Bill 22-1064.
Megan Stinar, MD, FAAP, is a community pediatrician in Grand Junction and a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics — Colorado Chapter. She is dedicated to ensuring that Mesa County’s children have an opportunity to grow and thrive on the Western Slope and beyond.