For serious solutions to I-70, it’s time to come together.

By SHOSHANA LEW, KATHY HALL and CHRISTIAN REECE
The old saying that if it were easy, it would be done already applies to many challenges in transportation. So when a door opens, we must be collaborative, strategic, and decisive in our approach. That’s why this week in response to the Glenwood Canyon mudslides, Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Transportation sent an emergency request to the federal government for $116 million in assistance that included $50 million to study and implement improvements to alternate routes to I-70 through Glenwood Canyon such as Cottonwood Pass.
Within 24 hours, federal officials approved the maximum amount available for “quick release” to cover response operations — a record turnaround. Now, as we make the case for the balance of those funds, we must quickly unite around the details of a solution.
History provides important context. I-70 through Glenwood Canyon opened to traffic in 1992 after decades of construction, planning, and environmental controversy. Originally one of three routes considered for an interstate expansion project in the early 1970s, Glenwood Canyon was considered alongside the Flat Tops Wilderness area and Cottonwood Pass, a steep and winding route crossing Eagle and Garfield Counties. All three routes traverse sensitive areas that are vulnerable to their rugged terrain.
Stakeholders selected Glenwood Canyon, cognizant from the outset that its fragile ecosystem would require a balance of engineering, aesthetics, and conservation. It became a test case for “context sensitive design” in beautiful places.
Yet since that ribbon cutting in the 1990s — quite recent when compared with the aging assets across the interstate — Glenwood Canyon has regularly reminded us of the force of Mother Nature. It faces rockfall, avalanches, and mudslides. It has been upgraded multiple times at millions of dollars of costs, including a resurfacing project performed by the state just last year.
Yet with palpably increasing frequency, the forces of climate and extreme weather events prevail — causing closures of this key arterial and disrupting our economy and quality of life. The disruption ripples quickly across the Western Slope and the entirety of the state, impacting the movement of our economy and movement of goods and people. Even the best road is vulnerable to soil weakened by fire, rocks cascading from altitudes, record monsoons, and the confluence of events that build season after season.
As damage compounds, so does the depth of the wounds to the landscape that exacerbate future climate vulnerability. And so, discussions about the fortification of alternate routes — conversations that date back almost as long as the contemporary Glenwood Canyon route — resurface, appropriately, with a sense of greater urgency. That urgency has the potential to catapult long-debated projects like improving Cottonwood Pass into the realm of the possible.
But as momentum builds, the underlying obstacles that have stymied serious conversation about Cottonwood Pass during previous I-70 closures, including in 2016 and 2010, remain and must be navigated carefully.
First, the counties of jurisdiction have long been ambivalent toward the idea of a project, stemming from very real concerns about how a more accessible road — and truck traffic in particular — could impact communities and the environment in parts of Eagle and Garfield counties. As counties now express more openness to changes, these concerns must be respected as partners begin to contemplate details. Looking back and pointing fingers as to why projects did not previously advance will be ineffective in achieving real transformational results. By contrast, gaining quick consensus on a vision and design concept can accelerate planning and permitting processes.
Second, the project has not previously been prioritized as highly as others in discussions between CDOT, local governments, and transportation planning regions. When CDOT consulted with local partners to determine projects on the 10-year plan for state transportation dollars, planning partners did not recommend imminently advancing the project. Circumstances can change, as they certainly have in Glenwood Canyon, but we must recognize that a shift in priorities may impact other projects, even with additional federal funds in play.
Third, we must be realistic about how short, medium, and long term solutions intersect in responding to a disaster like the closure of I-70. Over the last two weeks, CDOT has focused resources from across the state on getting I-70 open in an interim configuration as quickly as physically possible. Thanks to incredible efforts by the whole CDOT team, the road will be open much sooner than initially feared, despite damage. We will have to stay focused on response, both to the current impacts and to future rains, while also project-managing repairs to the damage on a more permanent basis. Future resiliency solutions, even if significantly accelerated, cannot be done overnight, so we must simultaneously stay focused on delivering effective response and recovery efforts right now.
Windows of opportunity tend to be short, so if we are serious about improving an alternate route to I-70, we should immediately focus conversations on specific and practical solutions. Over the last few years, we’ve tackled hard challenges in transportation— like creating a 10 year plan with input from all 64 counties in Colorado, executing those projects including record investment in rural roads, and most recently securing a long term state funding solution with the passage of Senate Bill 260. This is a moment when solutions are possible.
For serious solutions to I-70, it’s time to come together.
Soshana Lew is the director of CDOT. Kathy Hall is an appointed member of the Colorado Transportation Commission and Christian Reece is the executive director of Club 20.