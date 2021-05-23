By JIM SPEHAR
He can’t sing well. He’s no Eric Clapton on the guitar. His harmonica playing, at least early on, was sometimes cringe-worthy. His lyrics can often be befuddling. Early gigs included playing piano for Bobby Vee and harmonica for Harry Belafonte. He famously walked out on Ed Sullivan early in his career, forbidden to play one of his “protest” songs. Still, he remains the most influential musical presence of the modern era.
Robert Allen Zimmerman turns 80 Monday. We know him as Bob Dylan. For many of us, his songs, whether done by him or by other artists, have been a defining element in the soundtrack of our lives.
He’s written more than 500 songs. Sit down in any musical setting and sometime during the set you’re likely to hear a Dylan song. Thousands of other recording artists in all genres have covered his songs. Over 60 years, he’s sold hundreds of millions of recordings.
Dylan indeed changed the times when he burst upon the scene. Consider what other music was popular in 1963, when his first album was released. Jimmy Gilmore and the Fireballs and the Beach Boys topped the charts with “Sugar Shack” and “Surfin’ USA.” At the other end of Billboard’s Top 100, someone named Elvis Presley charted a forgettable “Bossa Nova Baby” at No. 95. Scattered among performers like the Crystals, the Shirelles and Allan Sherman (anyone remember “Hello Muddah, Hello Faddah”) was Dylan’s first hit, the “Blowin’ in the Wind” cover by Peter, Paul and Mary which charted at No. 17. The Beatles charted nine Top 100 hits the following year. Bob… zip.
In 1965, Dylan himself made “Like a Rolling Stone” the No. 41 rated song. The Byrd’s charted “Mr. Tambourine Man” at No. 25, The Turtles placed “It Ain’t Me Babe” at No. 73 and Cher’s version of “All I Really Want To Do” was No. 90. “Positively 4th Street” was a Top 10 hit for Dylan late in the year but didn’t make the Top 100.
My own exposure to Dylan came around the time his first and second albums were released in 1962 and 1963. Back then there was an annual local talent show, “The Blackouts,” at Grand Junction High School. From the side of the auditorium stage I watched as the sister of a high school friend appropriately snarled and sang “Masters of War.” The hook was set.
A decade later, Dylan’s tour with The Band prompted a memorable family outing. Accompanied by Bonnie, my sister and brothers and their girlfriends/wives, I recall standing against a railing up high in the cavernous old Denver Coliseum thrilled to be at my first Dylan concert.
My most memorable line about Dylan came in 1980 at the Rainbow Music Hall in Denver. Bob had found Christianity and was touring with backup gospel singers. Waiting for the show, I overheard a couple of fellow concert-goers in front of us.
“I don’t know about this,” said one. “He said, ‘Don’t follow leaders, watch out for parking meters,’ and now he’s telling me ‘You’ve got to serve somebody.’”
Twenty years later, I stood outside the old Mammoth Gardens in Denver, hoping to score a last-minute ticket to see Dylan in the freshly renovated and newly renamed Fillmore Auditorium. Still in my lobbyist clothes, sans coat and tie, I scored that ticket just as the doors opened. The transaction occurred near the front door. Rather than going to the end of a line that wound around the block, I surfed the surge and sat probably 20 feet from the stage.
In 2002, Dylan appeared at the Mesa County Fairgrounds. On my playlist are songs from that gig, courtesy of a bootleg DAT recording by a not-to-be-exposed local journalist who concealed microphones on both sides of his ball cap. Highlights included a guest appearance by another favorite musician, Dave Alvin, and the concluding encore song, the aforementioned “Masters of War.”
I’ll celebrate Bob’s birthday tomorrow by listening to that song again. Along with favorites, including “Visions of Joanna” and, from that fairgrounds concert, perhaps the best version of “Don’t Think Twice (It’s Alright”). Maybe even two of his most questionably-done covers, Paul Simon’s “The Boxer” and the inexplicable “Quinn the Eskimo.”
I might even dig out an old cassette of my favorite version of “All Along the Watchtower” done by my musician brothers in settings as varied as the old Oxford Hotel in Denver, countless mountain bars and even the infamous Roach Festival out near Whitewater.
Jim Spehar says “Thanks” and “Happy Birthday” to Bob Dylan. Send comments to speharjim@gmail.com.