By RODGER STEEN
The violence that Vladimir Putin has brought upon the people of Ukraine has shocked and angered a world reeling from the impacts of COVID-19. At a time when families throughout America are struggling with the increasing cost of living and high gas prices, Russian aggression has hampered our nation’s efforts to recover from the global pandemic’s economic fallout. In addition to undermining international security, Putin’s invasion has underscored the need for all nations — including the United States — to move away from the use of fossil fuels.
Federal lands leasing
Sensing an opportunity to leverage the crisis to increase shareholder profits, many oil and gas operators and financiers have suggested that the United States should increase its fossil fuel production on federal public lands. They claim that a lack of federal leasing is responsible for high gas prices, and that increased production would result in more U.S. oil and gas being sold to Europe to offset Russian imports. However, upon taking a closer look, increasing fossil fuel production would not lower gas prices, and would ultimately be harmful to American interests.
Right now, millions of acres of unused federal land are under lease to oil and gas operators. According to the Government Accountability Office, most of the parcels that are likely to be productive are already under lease. With approximately 90% of our public lands already being open to leasing, lifting protections for those few remaining areas would have little impact on onshore production.
Moreover, opening even more lands for leasing would make an already bad situation worse for taxpayers. Despite recent changes to royalty rates, a large incentive exists for operators to tie up our public lands in speculative leases, which CEOs can then tout to investors. The result for American taxpayers is that millions of acres of our public lands sit idle, not generating any royalty revenue but preventing management for other, more valuable uses. And, if drilling does occur, development in sensitive landscapes puts undue harm on our local wildlife and nearby communities.
Furthermore, there are already thousands of abandoned oil and gas wells scattered throughout the United States that are a direct result of outdated federal bonding rates, and opening up more lands to the oil and gas industry without reform to the federal leasing program could make this problem even worse. These wells are frequently left unplugged to vent poisonous chemicals and greenhouse gases into our air and contaminate water and soil with toxic sludge. All too often, operators walk away from the mess they make, leaving the public to deal with the consequences and pay to clean it up.
Volatility and climate change
But perhaps the most compelling reason of all for rejecting the call to double down on fossil fuel production is the simple fact that we can no longer afford to further entrench our economic resources into a volatile industry that is contributing to climate change.
As our planet continues to warm, rising sea levels and changing weather patterns threaten to further destabilize the global economy and international security and will ultimately cost Americans more than making smart investments in clean energy now.
The bottom line is this: it does not make sense for the United States to increase its production of fossil fuels when doing so feeds into a broken leasing system that cheats taxpayers, pollutes our public lands, and worsens climate change with little benefit to consumers or our European allies. As evidenced by the recommendations made in the Interior Department’s Report on the Federal Oil and Gas Leasing Program and the changes recently announced for upcoming lease sales, the Biden administration clearly recognizes that the system is broken.
Lasting reforms are needed to ensure our public lands can be managed to benefit the public good. Oil and gas will remain an important component of America’s economy and security portfolio for the foreseeable future; even so, we must take the necessary steps today to meet the energy and security needs of tomorrow. Investing in clean, renewable sources now is vital to protecting America and our allies.
Rodger Steen is a retired air pollution control engineer with 35 years of experience, and is the chairman of Western Colorado Alliance’s Oil & Gas Committee.