By CODY DAVIS
When I was young, my family frequented the old Furr’s diner on North Avenue. It was one of my favorite places in the world because of the macaroni and cheese. Yes, like every kid in the world, I loved macaroni and cheese. To this day, I maintain my penchant for such a refined delicacy.
My mom never let me grab more than a scoop full of the liquid gold-covered noodles, but on one particular Sunday, she let me choose my portion. I piled up a small mountain of cheese-covered carbohydrates on my plate and thought I was in heaven. That is until I consumed about a quarter of the plate and realized my eyes were bigger than my stomach.
To prove a point, my mom made me eat the entire plate of macaroni and cheese, and, well, I learned a valuable lesson in making choices; they have consequences. Whether intended or not, choices result in consequences. But that’s just it — they’re choices we elect to make for ourselves — and the consequences are ours to bear. That’s called freedom.
Tomorrow, my fellow commissioners and I will be considering approving a free-to-choose resolution allowing people, business owners, churches, and organizations to choose for themselves to open up, unmask, maintain current capacity restrictions, or require masks.
Mesa County has successfully managed the COVID-19 pandemic without placing a burden on the local health-care system. We have seen a drastic decline in COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates. Furthermore, we have the vaccination capacity, and our vaccination rates are strong. Reopening the community is about choice.
Every person has the right to choose for themselves and their property. Every organization can make their determination for themselves and their customers. Herein lies the rub; if an organization or business determines to continue requiring masks and social distancing, it is their freedom to do so. If you don’t want to wear a mask, you have the freedom to go somewhere else.
Free-to-choose is not an opportunity to judge your neighbor for not wearing a mask or to berate a restaurant for requiring masks, but to respect each other’s freedom to choose and take responsibility for one’s health and well-being.
Cody Davis represents District 1 on the Mesa County Board of Commissioners.