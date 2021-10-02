By DANIEL VADEN
The Stop the Mandate GJ (STM) team was surprised to discover that on Sept. 26, the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce misrepresented and disparaged our organization in a column titled, “Local businesses are NOT free to choose” by CEO Diane Schwenke.
It seems the chamber is attempting to discredit us rather than joining the effort to promote non-discrimination and non-segregation. This came after we had spoken with the CEO personally, three days prior on Sept. 23, to discuss our recent efforts at promoting non-discrimination and clarified that we aren’t publishing a list of businesses that refuse a flier.
STM represents those directly harmed by the unlawful mandates. When Rosa Parks was told to sit in the back of the bus, she wasn’t concerned about fines from OSHA. She was concerned about standing for what’s right amid a culture that told her to sit down and be quiet.
Our intention is to stand against bullying, no matter how big or powerful that bully may appear to be. We hope that local organizations that carry influence would stand behind this ideal.
County Commissioner Cody Davis recently asserted, “Mr. Biden, your mandate is illegal, and it violates States’ and personal rights.” He said, “You should be free to choose and not have your conscience violated.” He spoke about the immense pressure on our local hospitals and health-care facilities coming down from our government, but also asserted that the counterbalance to that pressure must be just as hard and heavy.
In an impressive display of integrity, Davis stated that if Mesa County is subjected to a mandate, Mesa County will forgo federal funding and not force their employees to vaccinate. He said our health-care staffing crisis is due to the forced mandates coming from the government and that we can’t put this on the people who are unwilling to get the vaccine. “[The blame] is squarely on those who are forcing this vaccine.”
The chamber makes a good point in saying that “our businesses and economy should not be in this position.” The reason we are in this position is because of unlawful governmental mandates; not from the employees and citizens suffering direct harm as a result of them. We believe an appropriate solution is for our businesses and culture to reject unlawful mandates rather than to encourage citizens to submit to and comply with bullying. We believe that businesses place themselves at greater risk by discriminating or segregating. By unifying under a banner of freedom of conscience, we can stand against tyranny, but by pushing force down to the lowest rung of the ladder, we place all of us at more risk of harm. We perceive that the GJ Chamber fails to see the true intent behind the effort of STM.
The GJ Chamber CEO seems to have conflated the non-discrimination fliers with our protests regarding enforcing mandates upon workers. The fliers do not promote OSHA violations or relate to employee policies. They are simply a commitment to non-discrimination against customers. We are already seeing discrimination with vaccine passport mandates taking place in New York City, San Francisco, and New Orleans — all led by Democratic mayors. Many other cities and industries are beginning to follow suit including the NFL. We hope that this ideal of non-discrimination will be embraced by the Chamber, which also promoted the Five Star Variance. Unfortunately, that program promoted discrimination against businesses that did not participate, including visits from the health department and board complaints, which cost them extensive amounts of customers, revenue and legal fees.
Some of the Chamber’s patrons include businesses that have enforced mandates (Community Hospital, SCL Health, Colorado Canyons Hospital), even before the directives from the state and federal government. We perceive there is an inherent conflict of interest for the GJ Chamber.
Large corporations can fight and win in the courts, but individuals who risk losing their careers and retirement pensions cannot afford to fight unconscionable mandates on their own.
STM exists to give voice to those whose voice is being ignored, and we will not stop our efforts due to intimidation.
Daniel Vaden is a local chiropractor and a member of STM leadership.