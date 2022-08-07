By Dr. MICHAEL PRAMENKO
“Today is 1776” — Rep. Lauren Boebert (Tweet on Jan. 6, 2021 at 6:30 a.m.)
The United States’ health care system remains a work in progress. With the most expensive health care in the world, and with health outcomes and public health trailing other advanced countries, we must work for greater value from our health care dollar.
Among the 11 high-income countries, the United States ranks last in health care based on a study done by the Commonwealth Fund. It examined 71 measures across five categories: access to care, care process, administrative efficiency, equity and health care outcomes.
Nevertheless, hope still endures for higher value in health care. There is some good news. The best health care systems in the world exist within democracies. And yes, despite the last few tumultuous years, our representative democracy still stands. On the other hand, countries ruled by dictators have painfully inadequate health care with terrible outcomes for average citizens.
As long as we nourish and protect our representative government we stand a chance at addressing our ailing system of health care. Conversely, a dictatorship represents a fast track to the bottom of the barrel with respect to good health and good health care.
For this reason, and a few others, the people of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District should be concerned about our current representation in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Given Rep. Lauren Boebert’s comparison of Jan. 6 to 1776, it’s worth taking a few moments to reflect on the actual year of 1776. That year, the 13 original colonies of America declared independence from Britain. However, over the course of that same year, our freedom and independence looked anything but certain. On the contrary, 1776 was witness to fast retreats by Washington’s small Continental Army in order to protect the ill equipped and ill prepared volunteer fighting force.
Not until late in 1776, after crossing the Delaware and on to the Battle of Trenton, did General Washington and his men deliver a much needed victory and new hope to our fledgling democracy. The war would last over seven years. Eventually the revolution succeeded with a notable victory at Yorktown, Virginia in 1781, the removal of British forces from Charleston in 1782, and the British withdrawal from New York in 1783.
Conversely, Jan. 6, 2021 represents an embarrassing direct assault on the true patriots that secured our freedom and have since fought to protect it. It definitely was not 1776. The only historical similarity between the two is conveyed by Thomas Payne in December 1776, “These are the times that try men’s souls.”
Now, thanks to multiple ex-Trump Administration officials coming forward to testify under oath regarding the events leading up to and including Jan. 6, we have confirmation of the obvious role our past president embraced as he sought to remain in power. The conservative editorial boards of The Wall Street Journal and New York Post agree.
Evidence reveals that President Trump never intended to accept the results of the election. Evidence clearly shows his role in the attack on our capitol. Evidence, just as it was before Jan. 6, 2021, supports the fact that the 2020 election was legitimate.
With due diligence, we can protect our representative democracy from all enemies — foreign and domestic. With new leadership from Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, we can honor our country and its history. We can honor all the individuals since 1776 that have fought to preserve our Constitution and our country with facts and allegiance to country instead of to one person.
Jan. 6 was not 1776. 1776 was about freedom and democracy while Jan. 6 was all about one man’s desire to stay in power and those who were willing to help him. Unfortunately, Republicans that have decided Donald Trump’s actions went too far are often called “RINOs” — Republicans In Name Only. At the same time, given what we now know of that day, those failing to admit to the true intentions behind Jan. 6 risk being labeled “PINOs” — Patriots In Name Only.
Democracy remains the best hope for good health and a civil society. Accordingly, a pathway paved with democracy offers the only legitimate chance to improve America’s public health and health care system.
Dr. Michael Pramenko is a past president of The Colorado Medical Society and is Chief Medical Officer at Monument Health and Primary Care Partners