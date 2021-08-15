By GENE GOFFIN
My rule of thumb is to be suspicious about a product advertised incessantly by celebrity hucksters on TV. The customer pays for those commercials. Why isn’t the product easier to sell?
Often the product is insurance, something nobody likes buying. Many are aimed at seniors. Cute animals, comedians, a quiz show host, and even “Broadway Joe” Namath sell insurance. Namath played football 50 years ago. He was called “Broadway Joe” because he partied vigorously in New York. When did he become an insurance expert?
Colonial Penn sells life insurance for “final expenses.” We all know what “final expenses” are. Apparently the company thinks us too sensitive to say “funerals” and “outstanding debts.”
Researching the company’s offerings shows their “9.95 plan” is overpriced and the ads misleading. Depending on age, a “unit” costing $9.95 per month can result in coverage from $1,786 at age 50 for men or $2,083 for women, or $560 at age 75 for men or $792 for women. Unit size declines until age 85. If you die within two years after purchase, you cannot collect. Other brands do not have this exclusion. There are other options, but Colonial Penn’s advertised policy is overpriced. Some reviewers claim the company receives an outsized number of complaints.
The average price of a Colorado funeral is around $7,000. If you buy the guaranteed acceptance “9.95 plan” at 65 and are a woman, you must buy six units for $7,998 coverage. That costs $59.70 per month or $716.40 per year. In 11 years, you will have paid $7,880.40 for $7,998 in coverage. The average woman lives longer than that, but insurance and life are crap shoots. Pricey guaranteed acceptance is not necessary for most people. If you select a term policy, be aware 90% of insured never collect because they eventually cancel.
The insurance agency employing Namath now has another voice from the past — a comedian who says “Dy-no-mite” a lot. They are selling Medicare Advantage, an alternative to Medicare Supplemental (Medigap). There are many Medicare Advantage plans. Some offer coverage that Supplemental does not, but there is always a price — co-pays and/or deductibles. Humana, a major advertiser, has a long record denying claims.
The fine print is confusing. Each policy differs. Supplemental’s advantage is coverage is set by the government and is relatively clear. Premiums are higher than most if not all Advantage plans, but is generally better with the exception of vision, dental, hearing and some other areas, however, Congress is considered adding that coverage to traditional Medicare. Some Advantage policies refund some of Medicare’s Part B premium. But there is no free lunch. Once enrolled in Advantage, it is nearly impossible to return to Supplemental.
Confused? If so, you are normal. Before you call those phone numbers on TV, talk to a trusted local insurance agent. Comparing numbers over the phone is a recipe for disaster.
We wondered last year if COVID-19 would be a permanent part of life like colds and influenza. Probably. Would immunity be temporary? Probably. A study in the Journals of Gerontology reported in The New York Times confirms COVID-19 in seniors has previously unreported symptoms. People expect lung problems and fever. One third of seniors may not have them, but have “functional decline” — sudden weakness, falls, mobility problems — or mental issues like “confusion, agitation, forgetfulness, lethargy.” Half of that third also will have lung problems and fever. It looks to me like accelerated aging. Seniors respond differently to diseases. Locally, one third are unvaccinated and vulnerable.
The CDC reports Mesa County, a Delta variant hotspot, had many more breakthrough infections than elsewhere. The first outbreak was in local schools. Eleven fully- and two partially-vaccinated residents died since April 1 compared with 48 unvaccinated. Those 60 and up account for 93% of all COVID-19 deaths here.
Medical experts warned us mutations were inevitable; time was our enemy. They told us to vaccinate and wear masks or risk surges. They said one shot was insufficient for Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. They were correct. Data on breakthrough infections or whether Delta makes people sicker is incomplete, some contradictory. Politicians masquerading as experts put everyone at risk. With public schools acting politically and CMU not requiring vaccinations, outbreaks are more likely, though infections have decreased lately. We hope for senior booster shots soon. For now, we are home, not in restaurants or spending money at local businesses.
