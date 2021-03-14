By GENE GOFFIN
Here we go again — COVID-19 relative quietude, another spike predicted.
Mesa County Public Health Director Jeff Kuhr wants seniors vaccinated. As vaccine supplies increase, 6,000 daily can be vaccinated at the convention center. A majority of seniors have gotten shots, but we need more for herd immunity. Being vaccinated reduces personal anxiety, but there’s much to learn.
Will mutations defeat vaccines? Can you get COVID-19 after vaccination? How dangerous would that be? How long does immunity last? Which vaccine is safest, most effective and longest lasting? Are any vaccines dangerous? When will herd immunity be achieved? How do I sign up? What if I don’t have a computer? Is it safe to travel, see friends or family? Will this disease be around for our lifetimes?
For people who like definite, clear answers, these are frustrating times. The answer to most questions is no one knows yet. The other two — sign up on the Mesa County Public Health website, pharmacy websites or call them if you prefer calling. We are doing better here, but confusion persists nationwide. Scheduling remains a national issue for seniors.
Viruses mutate. They usually get worse, making them more effective viruses. Less successful mutations usually disappear. The nastiest version may be Brazilian — P.1. The once sleepy Amazon city of Manaus, now with more than two million people, was slammed last spring. People hoped for herd immunity. But with P.1 raging, this winter (Brazilian summer) hundreds were reinfected. The disease spread regionally with vengeance. “Mutants from Manaus” sounds like a cheesy 1950s SciFi movie, but may play here eventually. P.1 resembles other mutations. They all spread faster and probably are more deadly. Initial studies of vaccines and mutations only provide educated guesses. Moderna just started a second stage trial of a booster for mutated COVID-19 — a booster will take months to test, approve and distribute.
Cases are way down in Mesa County. But mutations and holidays bring spikes — Easter, Memorial Day, Mother’s and Father’s Days are coming and, perhaps most irresistible, spring fever.
Everyone wants something more “normal.” We feel a little safer going out. We actually ate inside at an almost empty restaurant for the first time in a year. It felt strange. Were we premature? The CDC says fully vaccinated people can be with others fully vaccinated in well ventilated places. I think people have been doing that anyway. And fully vaccinated people can be indoors with certain people in some situations that will confuse people. Mostly good news. Families can see each other again cautiously. Will Americans get complacent and giddy, screwing this up? We are in a confusing race between mutations, vaccination, opening and closing and American impatience. In this race, some die.
Some politicians appear giddy, wanting to open everything. Four Grand Junction council candidates may qualify. They appear to be running as a group, just like a political party. Anyone believing municipal elections are nonpartisan hasn’t been paying attention. Is this a battle between Republican Party factions?
Those four — Mark McCallister, Greg Haitz, Jody Green and Kraig Andrews — all make business and family (isn’t everyone pro-family?) most important, virtually excluding anything else. They’re obviously tired of COVID-19 precautions. Two have websites and overwhelmingly feature statements that business must open. None have shown support for seniors.
When the other four — Rick Taggart, Dennis Simpson, Randall Reitz and Abe Herman — were asked at a candidate forum about a senior plan, all supported it. Simpson issued a pro-senior statement. Herman backed a senior plan and has impressive and bipartisan endorsements including Colorado Mesa University President Tim Foster. I admire Simpson’s challenging the status quo even though I often disagree with him on policy. Taggart is a traditional conservative. Family therapist Reitz’ professional services might be needed on a squabbling council. All four listen to everyone, not just one side. This group supports policies making the city a more desirable place, recognizing community is more than business and pavement.
Because of recent proven city policies, a recent survey showed Grand Junction moving up to 57th most desirable city nationally quickly. We were not rated at all several years ago.
Every election feels the most important ever. In this one, the choice is clear for seniors and the community’s future.
With daylight savings, our Subaru clock is correct until November. Gene is a retired lawyer, former history professor, occasional journalist. Contact me at geezerdesk@gmail.com.