A frequent experience for organizations and individuals who live outside of the Denver-metropolitan area is that too many lawmakers from the Front Range do not understand the issues or the needs of residents elsewhere in Colorado.
That appears to be happening again, as lawmakers take up HB-1115 (Local Control of Rents), which would remove the current state law prohibiting local officials from instituting any rent control or stabilization policies of their own.
An amendment being considered — and which seems likely to pass in the bill’s upcoming committee hearing — would exclude any apartment building constructed after 2007 and new construction from being included in any local efforts to address skyrocketing rents.
While that might work in Denver and on the Front Range, where supplies of older building are more plentiful and where communities are closer together, it is a non-starter for the communities that we serve in the central-mountain region — where we are going to need to build new housing that is more dense than existing stock to address our affordability crisis and to prevent any more of the service-industry and working-class residents from being priced out.
It should be noted that Colorado’s current law prohibiting local officials from addressing local housing affordability dates back to the 1980s, when Front Range lawmakers decided to put a stop to efforts in Telluride to address escalating housing prices.
The more things change, the more they stay the same.
There is a case to be made that developers who are financing new projects should have certainty that the economics of their plans will not be negatively impacted, but this amendment goes much further. HB-1115 is one of Voces Unidas Action Fund’s top legislative priorities this year, and we are urging lawmakers to reconsider this amendment and to give local communities the ability to actually and effectively address their rental-affordability issues. We are joined by all other members of the Western Slope Latino Coalition, which includes Hispanic Affairs Project of Montrose, Latinx Alliance of Steamboat Springs, Mountain Dreamers of Frisco and our organizations based in Glenwood Springs.
As initially drafted, the bill did not call for rent control, but instead provided local governments with an additional tool that, when combined with other strategic policies, could help them to better address the escalating costs of living in their communities in order to preserve things like workforce housing.
For those who’ve been paying attention, it is obvious that the lack of housing security poses a crisis for every renter in Colorado and local elected officials need every available tool to address it.
Housing stability is the foundation for healthy and thriving communities, yet the increasing cost of rents has far outpaced wages, creating a nearly insurmountable gap in affordability for renters across Colorado — particularly in the High Country. The increased financial pressure has led to a 266% increase in chronic homelessness over the past 15 years in Colorado, giving us the dubious distinction of the largest increase of any state in the nation.
Colorado has long been a pioneer in the tradition of local control, recognizing that local elected officials are most closely connected to the needs of the community and are uniquely positioned to set policy benefiting that community.
It’s time we apply that same pioneering spirit to housing security by passing bills like HB-1115 that give our local officials the tools they need to make Colorado a better state for all who live here. Together, we can put these tools to use to address the affordable housing crisis facing Colorado and ensure that everyone, regardless of zip code or race, has a safe, dignified and stable home they can afford.
Alex Sánchez is the founder and CEO of Voces Unidas de las Montañas and Voces Unidas Action Fund, nonprofit organizations working in Summit, Lake, Eagle, Pitkin, and Garfield counties.