By JIM SPEHAR
So you think Tina Peters’ debunked election conspiracy theories are about the nuttiest political news you’ve been forced to endure lately. Well, buckle up!
It seems our Third District congresswoman and the Republican Party’s gubernatorial candidate are intent on rewriting a whole new definition of “crazy.”
While there’s some reason to fear Russian nukes, when inflation is hitting us in our pocketbooks, when water issues have 40 million people along the Colorado River concerned, Lauren Boebert and Heidi Ganahl want us to worry about supposed “furries” in our schools. It’s probably just coincidental that we’re days away from receiving our mail-in ballots in an election where Ganahl’s candidacy is a lost cause and some recent polling indicates Boebert’s battle with Adam Frisch might be statistically tied.
“Curiouser and curiouser” as Alice said in Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland. “You can’t make this stuff up,” as Mesa County GOP chairman Kevin McCarney is fond of saying.
For those of you with limited knowledge of “furries,” I’d suggest a minute or two on Google. Here’s my short version. “Furries” are folks of all ages who sometimes dress as animals, much like the costumed folks who delight in Comic Con events and other happenings while temporarily engaging in alternate realities. Sort of like, you know, your kids and grandkids will probably do later this month at Halloween. For several years some on the far right edge of reality who themselves occasionally costume up as “patriots” have injected sexuality and gender identity into the description.
That’s where Ganahl and Boebert have landed over the past week or so.
Speaking to Mesa County Republican Women on Monday, Boebert related a supposed call from a father worried about his child being disciplined because he “stepped on a furry.” Local freelance reporter Sharon Sullivan attended the meeting and wrote that Boebert also claimed “They are putting litter boxes in schools for people who identify as cats. Durango is doing this. This is how extreme it is.”
“Absolutely not true,” said Karla Sluis, Durango School District public information officer.
“That’s what I read,” Boebert said when questioned by Sullivan after the meeting.
Ganahl preceded Boebert into the fray. Colorado’s would-be governor not only raised the issue but later doubled down under intensive questioning and ridicule.
She’s claimed, on conservative talk radio, to have a list of 30 schools where accommodations for “furries” are in place and offers blurred pictures of costumed characters, purportedly students. School districts such as Denver, Cherry Creek, Aurora, Colorado Springs, Boulder and Jefferson County have issued denials. One school district did admit putting buckets containing kitty litter in classrooms several years ago as a backup if needed in case of an emergency lock-down.
“The concerns being generated by the Republican gubernatorial candidate are baseless,” one district’s spokesman said. “The school districts are not being truthful,” was Ganahl’s reply.
These sorts of kerfuffles put some media folks in a quandary. Do they report and thereby amplify such ridiculousness (perhaps as the candidate desires) or ignore it? Should they present wild claims that might accurately reflect the unconventional mindset of contenders who could very well represent or govern us after the election or let them pass by unreported?
There’s no reason to worry about Heidi Ganahl being Colorado’s next governor. It does appear Boebert’s race is tightening, which makes her messaging on “furries” and other matters curious.
Most political consultants will recommend some attention to a candidate’s base to shore it up. They’ll counsel against using resources attempting to convert voters firmly opposed and suggest spending most time and money convincing the undecided.
The recent Keating poll showing Frisch within two percentage points of Boebert has a four-point margin of error. That means Frisch could also be up by two points or down by as many as six. More importantly, it shows dramatically growing support for Frisch among undecided and unaffiliated voters, the real battleground in a 3rd CD said to skew toward Republicans by nine points.
Injecting “furries” into the discussion and snarling into the camera about Nancy Pelosi and “lying libruls,” while red meat for her base, doesn’t heed that advice. It seems more likely to irritate rather than convince most undecided voters, especially unaffiliateds and disaffected Republicans.
Perhaps a comment from another erratic GOP officeholder might apply to both Ganahl and Boebert.
“It’s one thing to shoot yourself in the foot. Just don’t reload the gun.” — Sen. Lindsey Graham.
Jim Spehar’s misfired politically himself over the years. Comments to speharjim@gmail.com.