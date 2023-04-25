On April 9, 1865, General Robert E. Lee surrendered the Army of Northern Virginia to General Ulysses S. Grant of the United States Army at Appomattox Court House in Virginia, effectively ending the war that the Confederate States waged in order to keep Black humans in bondage.

Soldiers and sailors of the United States had defeated the armies and the navy of the Confederate States. To the northerners celebrating in the streets, it looked like the South’s ideology had been thoroughly discredited.