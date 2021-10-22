New York City is an economic and cultural center of America, but 150 years ago it was America’s least healthy place to live. With its population nearing a million people, and doubling every decade, the city became a cesspool of disease. Columbia historian David Rosner wrote a compelling article called “Portrait of an Unhealthy City,” about how “such incredible human congestion combined with a primitive infrastructure to create ideal conditions for a dramatic increase in epidemic disease.” Cholera, typhoid, yellow fever, malaria and other insect-borne diseases festered, he wrote, while mortality skyrocketed, and children died in appalling numbers.
The primary cause was what Rosner calls a reliance “upon disease-creating entities such as the horse. Almost 200,000 horses lived in the city, and each one … gave off 24 pounds of manure and several quarts of urine a day.” They were not the graceful animals that pull carriages around Central Park today and live in elegant stables. They were big workhorses that hauled all the cargo, powered the trolley system, and often died in the streets — with an average life span of two and a half years, and no organized system to remove their 1,200-pound carcasses.
Horses became the bane of every 19th Century city, requiring downtown granaries to feed them, accompanied by rats, rotting food, frequent fires and putrid smells no modern American would tolerate. It made me wonder, what if some big-city tyrant, like New York’s Boss Tweed, had decreed that horses be banned by a certain date. He would be right about the problem, so what if he just announced, in 1870, that by 1880 all horses would be replaced by automobiles? A million New Yorkers would have gasped, “Wait, replaced by what?”
An internal combustion engine had been built 50 years earlier, and a steam-powered carriage a century before, so he might have thought banning horses would force people to adopt the new technology, though most had never seen it. In another twenty years they would, but not by 1880. They would have thrown the bum out.
That 1870 decree never happened, and the analogy is imperfect, but it nevertheless reminds me of today’s politicians demanding Americans transition quickly, perhaps by 2030, to renewable energy technologies that are, sorry, not ready yet. At least not to scale. For example, there are about 1.5 million electric vehicles in the U.S., compared to 287 million gas vehicles. No company, not even Tesla, can yet produce even a fraction of that volume. Renewables account for about 20% of energy production in the U.S., while oil, gas, coal and nuclear still supply the other 80%.
Terry Jarrett, an energy writer who served on the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners Board, wrote a piece last week called, “Rapid energy transition puts reliability at risk,” The subtitle is disconcerting: “The pace of America’s energy alteration is racing ahead of practicality,” meaning available technology does not yet support these green transition policies that politicians love.
President Obama demanded that coal-fired power plants reduce emissions to an impossible level. The technology did not exist, and still doesn’t, but the policy is returning anyway, so all utilities can do is shut down coal plants. In the last decade, 546 coal-fired power plants have been closed, which produced over 102 Gigawatts (GW) of electricity. Another 17 GW worth of coal plants are scheduled for closure by 2025. Politicians say wind and solar will take up the slack, and their capacity is indeed increasing. The difference is that coal and gas-fired plants can run 24/7, but wind and solar depend on weather. They frequently disappoint, and the older plants cannot be turned back on when the wind doesn’t blow. They are gone.
That’s one reason Texas spent five years’ energy budgets in one week when its power grid collapsed last February and why California experienced rolling blackouts last summer, even though it is America’s fourth largest producer of electricity. Even that isn’t enough — California is also America’s largest net importer of electricity. How much of our economy should we sacrifice to push technologies that may yet be 20 years away?
Policies to eliminate fossil fuels are today’s political fad. Perhaps that’s OK, considering problems created by automobile congestion, and related health/environment issues. New York eventually replaced horses, only trading one set of frustrations for another. That’s because people working, raising families and living decent lives need to get around. And they will still throw the bums out if forced to give that up before the future arrives.
Greg Walcher is president of the Natural Resources Group and author of “Smoking Them Out: The Theft of the Environment and How to Take it Back.” He is a Western Slope native.