By GENE GOFFIN
It took a second.
We received the COVID-19 vaccine last Tuesday. The injection was fast and painless. When we got flu shots last September, we really felt it. Our arms swelled up. That was over in 24 hours. This shot had less fluid (.5 ml vs. .7 ml), so it didn’t feel like an invasion. That evening we had some soreness and were sleepy; Barb was achy — all signs the vaccine was working. Certainly less pain than from COVID-19. We knew four others getting vaccinated that morning. We all arrived early — I guess we were anxious to move forward.
Once the governor released vaccines for people 70 and up on Jan. 6, I registered both of us immediately. The registration form said when Mesa County had enough vaccine, we would be emailed. Then I heard there was a scheduling page on the internet. Some tried it and got scheduled; others missed out. Mesa County realized premature access was available and changed the page. Once vaccine arrives, registered people will be given a code (“token”) to access the scheduling page.
The county has injected almost all of about 12,000 doses received, mostly to medical personnel. A higher portion of them are now accepting vaccination. There aren’t enough county employees to call registrants, so they send emails. Volunteers are needed (contact: healthinfo@mesacounty.us). Colorado is ahead of most states, but can’t get enough vaccine from the feds. Other counties are doing badly with distribution. They don’t have decent software or enough employees. Mesa County is far ahead of them.
Last week the county received 1,000 doses out of 6,000 ordered. Monday we were emailed to schedule. We registered quickly and were in the first senior group. By Tuesday afternoon 600 seniors had been vaccinated.
The scheduling form has asked if you have insurance. Medicare recipients don’t have the right information, so answer “no.” You can show your Medicare card when you arrive. They understand the problem and are changing the form to make it simpler. You can also register by phone at 970-248-6900, option 7.
Otherwise, the county health department is very well organized. We had to wait about five minutes in line, then were given fairly simple forms to fill out. In about 10 minutes we were injected. Then we waited 15 minutes in case of a reaction. There was none. The whole thing took little more than a half-hour.
Everyone from the health department was friendly and efficient. We go back in four weeks for the second injection. When the county receives enough vaccine, it will the operation to the convention center hoping to do thousands of shots daily. The feds announced states with more vaccinations completed will get larger shipments. Colorado has been one of them, so hopefully the approximately 29,000 Mesa County seniors can be vaccinated soon.
Years ago needles hurt. They were used over and over and became dull. I remember sterilizing needles in my father’s office when I worked for him while in graduate school. I’m sure dull needles traumatized people about injections. We’ve had disposable needles for decades. They are smaller and sharper. If you are needle wary, times have changed. Just don’t look.
The following morning we were fine with a slight irritation in our arms. Other friends had a few issues but everyone soon felt fine. Are we immune? No, according to my neighbor and retired immunologist, Susan Radka, PhD., it takes time. For weeks our bodies prepare and stimulate various immune system cells toward producing antibodies. The injection site irritation, sleepiness and perhaps a low-grade fever are signs things are cranking up.
When we get a second dose, there’s rapid change. We can anticipate immunity about two weeks later. I had a hard time remembering Susan’s detailed, interesting scientific explanation. I checked with my wife, who worked at an immunology laboratory before retiring. Barb explained the explanation to me. It’s good to know smart women. It is a 95% effective vaccine, meaning 5% will not be protected. That 5% and what we don’t know about COVID-19 means waiting for herd immunity. Susan also explained Moderna and Pfizer vaccines can be quickly modified for new strains unlike previous vaccines. That is reassuring.
We’ve celebrated a major step forward. We feel relief while waiting for the second shot. With 29,000 local seniors and national distribution failures, patience is a difficult virtue to endure.
Vaccinated Gene is a retired lawyer, former history professor, occasional journalist. Contact me at geezerdesk@gmail.com.