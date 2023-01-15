By KEVIN BRAY and KELLY MAVES
It’s time to give housing a break!
Winston Churchill once said, “For a nation to think it can tax itself into wealth is like a man standing in a bucket trying to lift himself up by the handle.”
Affordable housing has been at the forefront of issues in our community for quite some time now. We’ve seen pandemic induced spike in demand amplified by price increases due to supply disruptions. The federal reserve is pummeling demand with interest rate increases, pricing buyers out of the market and increasing inventories, yet costs have remained stubbornly high.
The City Council has made a considerable commitment to affordable housing by including $1 million toward affordable housing in the 2022 budget. While there is a commitment to affordable housing on one hand there is a growing observation among housing providers that the right hand is not aware of what the left hand is doing.
In 2019, impact fees were raised by a significant amount, (179% per home), while increasing the cost of a home they are to offset the improvements necessary to handle additional traffic at the time they are needed. One offset to the increased fees was supposed to be that housing providers would no longer be required to pay for off-site improvements other than turn lanes. However, since that time, numerous housing providers have paid the fee and been required to pay for extensive off-sites, not only increasing the costs of those developments, but degrading trust and increasing the risk of providing new housing development in the city of Grand Junction.
More recently, the City Council granted a fee and tax waiver to the tune of $2.4 million to an apartment project that will by no means be “affordable.”
The dramatic increase in the fees charged to new housing is really only the tip of the iceberg.
If you can imagine, City Council, based on staff recommendations, has recently passed a tree preservation policy that only penalizes property owners who currently have significant trees. The policy requires a laundry list of costly requirements on housing and building providers to survey and protect existing trees, literally taking private trees as city property, on the faulty premise that housing and building development does not increase the tree canopy. Evidence of developments effect on the tree canopy is visibly evident along every city street, and, for a quick historical reference, look to the north or south as you drive Interstate 70 between Grand Junction and Clifton.
In the recent November election, voters sent a clear message they didn’t agree on punishing minority property owners in voting down the city’s proposed excessive excise tax on short-term rentals by over 70%. That very week, a separate proposed punitive code on short-term rentals was sent back to staff by the planning commission because of the lack of data establishing a connection between our short-term rental supply and lack of affordable housing, lack of public input, and what appears to be a “solution looking for a problem.”
As participants in much of what public outreach has been done, we have heard on countless occasions that more housing stock is needed to address the problem, but our applications for new housing projects are months and years delayed by responses or lack of responses, greatly diminishing the amount of housing that can be brought to market. In the 20-plus years of our experience working with the city of Grand Junction, it is hard to recall a time that there was such a tremendous amount of expertise, experience, and numbers of well-qualified people working in the community development department and yet our projects have never taken longer to move through the process.
A genuine intent exists to address affordable housing while $1 million of local taxpayer funds designated for affordable housing in 2021 still sits on the sidelines. In addition, over $9 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds earmarked for mental health, housing, and homelessness have yet to be put to work in the community.
With the direction of City Council and utilization of the tremendous resource of their staff it is reasonable to expect that a renewed focus on housing in 2023 could produce outstanding results. However, it’s worth considering whether attacking housing providers and increasing regulation, which in turn increases the cost of housing, is the right way to get it done versus supporting the housing industry.
At a minimum, and for the sake of affordability, we think it’s time to give housing a break.
Kevin Bray is development director at Bray Real Estate.
Kelly Maves is a broker associate at Next Home Virtual and vice president of Maves Construction.