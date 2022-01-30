By LEE CASSIN
Our new school board has important choices to make that will determine whether or not it focuses on improving how our public schools serve the students and community. According to the National Institutes of Health, “Adults with higher educational attainment live healthier and longer lives compared to their less educated peers... health and longevity are deteriorating among those with less education.”
More education makes it more likely that students will earn more money in the future and be more likely to be able to own a home. This education can include apprenticeships, technical certifications, associates degrees or college degrees. Education makes students less likely to be uninsured and less likely to fall into poverty. Future earnings of students with no high school degree are less than half those of students with advanced degrees. Poor public school education systems make it almost impossible for many students to get the training or education they would like.
As the recent Mesa County Public Health Assessment shows, our schools are struggling mightily to educate all of our students. The gaps we have result in much-reduced economic opportunity for our students, and worse health outcomes for their futures. Sadly, fewer than half of our fourth-graders are considered “proficient” in Language Arts and fewer than a quarter are proficient in math. These appalling numbers hold our students back. If they are this far behind in fourth grade, they struggle throughout school, not graduate and face a lifetime of financial struggle.
Our schools have lower graduation rates than the state as a whole and higher dropout rates. We have more students without education beyond high school, and fewer with added training for better paying jobs. We are not preparing our students for their futures. In some parts of Mesa County, not one in 10 people have a college degree. Especially given the shift in the U.S. economy from manufacturing to “knowledge/technology” fields, our students are not getting the preparation they need to succeed.
Our school board has its work cut out for it to seriously address these problems. These should be the board’s primary focus. To meet these challenges, our schools need to give teachers the resources they need — including enough teachers that students are not shoved into over-crowded classrooms.
We need programs to better help students who struggle to stay in school, and students who started less ready for school. Many areas of Mesa County are considered preschool “deserts,” which keeps parents from being able to work, and this hurts the children once they start school.
Schools need to address the extra challenges faced by the many students who are the first in their families to go to school, pursue higher education/training or work in the “knowledge economy.” Schools need to have the resources to intervene early to help students whose first language may not be English, or whose parents lack the background to help their children learn. Failing in this hurts the futures of all of our students.
Our school board has the chance now to decide where to focus — hopefully it will be on giving the teachers and schools the resources and support they need. Now is not the time for the board to let someone else worry about these problems and pursue “cultural war” issues or be involved in partisan politics. Now is not the time to call these issues “someone else’s responsibility.” We need to make sure that our students have the background that will let them succeed in the future. Our students deserve more, our employers need better and our community benefits from students who can succeed in whatever level of education they choose.
Lee Cassin is a retired Colorado Environmental Health and Public Health Agency Director who worked in that field for over 30 years. A parent and grandparent, she knows the value of excellent schools. She spends her spare time hiking, volunteering, gardening and reading.