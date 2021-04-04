By TIM FOSTER, TONY FRANK and JOE GARCIA
Saying the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown colleges and universities — and Colorado families — for a loop would be an understatement.
Our lives, routines, health and best-laid plans have all changed in the past 12 months. In Colorado, we’ve had the good fortune to weather this storm under the sound leadership of Gov. Jared Polis, who has allowed data and not politics to drive our response as a state. Around the country, many of our sister universities have not been so lucky. To their credit, leaders in Washington, D.C. have joined Gov. Polis and moved mountains to marshal resources to focus on defeating the pandemic as quickly as possible. The latest COVID-19 relief package passed by Congress will direct billions of dollars to the state of Colorado to meet a plethora of needs across agencies, departments and communities statewide. The aid can’t come a minute too soon. The toll this pandemic has taken on our students and their family members will be something written about for decades to come. People are disconnected. Faculty members are exhausted. Students are losing critical instruction quality as they grow sick of learning by Zoom. Many students have stepped away from college — or chosen not to come at all — until they see what happens with COVID-19 restrictions on our campuses.
This dynamic certainly isn’t unique to Colorado. The Wall Street Journal recently reported that first-time entering student enrollment is down 16% across the United States. Closer to home, we’ve seen a decline of approximately 12% on campuses around Colorado. This once-in-a-century pandemic stands to put Colorado far behind filling the talent pipeline needed to meet tomorrow’s workforce needs if we don’t band together to take dramatic action immediately.
The welcome news related to the deployment and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines will surely encourage more families to revisit their halted plans related to pursuing college. However, given the deep hole this pandemic has dug for Colorado’s most at-risk student populations, we have suggested a bold plan to Gov. Polis and members of the Colorado General Assembly to use a portion of Colorado’s COVID-19 federal relief funding to provide one-time financial grants to low-income and first-generation college students — no matter which college or university in Colorado they choose to attend, if they are enrolled this fall. Because our state’s workforce needs are vast, across a multitude of disciplines, we all agree that students pursuing technical certificates, associate’s degrees and bachelor’s degrees are all needed for the continued prosperity and civic health of Colorado communities.
To their credit, the Colorado Commission on Higher Education has been aggressive and vocal about the need to increase credential attainment across Colorado communities. We all recognize that the only way to make meaningful progress on the commission’s aggressive goals is to recruit, retain and graduate low-income, underrepresented minority and first-generation college students in every Colorado county. Swift, decisive action by Gov. Polis and legislative leaders to dedicate a portion of Colorado’s federal relief aid for low-income, underrepresented minority and first-generation college students to get back to college this fall would be welcome news for families, communities and employers. Now is the time to take bold action for students in need across Colorado.
Tim Foster is the president of Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction. Tony Frank is the chancellor of the Colorado State University System. Joe Garcia is chancellor of the Colorado Community College System.