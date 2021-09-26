By DENNIS SIMPSON
The Mesa County Valley School District 51 school board has done an exemplary job of composing the November bond issue that will seek approval to build a new Grand Junction High School.
I have reviewed many bond issues over the years, attempting to make sure the public is aware of the things that are not being disclosed.
Never have I seen a bond issue that is as transparent as what will appear on the November ballot. I will explain my logic herein but first a little discussion of how we got here.
In 2017, the district obtained approval to build Orchard Mesa Middle School and some smaller projects at other schools. The public relations effort stated that they needed $118.5 million to do these projects. After the voters approved the issue, the district proceeded to raise about $148 million. They were able to do this by paying investors a higher than market interest rate.
Everything was done legally, and the face value of the bonds was, in fact, $118.5 million. The problem was that the district knew that they were going to raise the larger amount but made little or no effort to let the public know the real amount. Much of the extra proceeds were used to construct an elementary school in Fruita. While this was a worthy project, it was not discussed with taxpayers when the majority voted for a tax increase.
Then in 2019 the district asked for another tax increase to construct a new GJHS and upgrade other facilities. This time I expressed concern at school board meetings, public debates, in a letter to the editor and on social media. While I was totally convinced that a new GJHS was needed, I objected to the secrecy surrounding the ballot issue. This time the official proposal was for $179.5 million with the potential to raise another $40 million using the same tactics used in 2017.
When voters defeated the 2019 proposal, the board began discussions of a better way to ask the voters for approval. The current ballot issue states clearly the amount they intend to raise. Municipal bonds are very odd in that large investors (big banks, unions, investment firms) prefer to pay more up front in order to get a higher interest rate. The amount they are willing to pay for this higher rate is called “premium.”
If the current bond issue passes, the district plans to pay a premium of around $15 million. But the face amount of the bonds will only total something like $100 million. The important point is that the TOTAL to be raised is clearly disclosed to voters.
In any bond issue, the amount of the ask is based on a cost estimate prepared by staff with the help of outside consultants. When preparing these estimates, the goal is to make sure the budget is high enough to cover the costs of construction and then some. No one gets in trouble for budgeting too high, but there is hell to pay for those who prepare a tight budget that ends up being lower that actual costs. Thus, in the typical construction project, the estimate turns out to be significantly higher than the actual cost. This excess is then used to do things not disclosed to the voters on the ballot.
School District 51 has addressed this potential abuse by including language that requires any funds left over at the end of the project be used to reduce the original debt created after the bond issue passes. This provision is nearly unheard of. It is a clear signal that the board has been as transparent as it can be and is hoping its honesty will result in the community proving the fund needed to build a new GJHS.
Hopefully, this bond issue will be used as a model when voters are asked to approve large projects in the future.
Please vote yes in November.
Dennis Simpson is a member of the Grand Junction City Council. This column represents his opinion only. He is not speaking for the city or any other member of the City Council. Prior to being elected, he spent many years asking local governments to be open and transparent.