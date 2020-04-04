Which one is non-essential? If you guessed firearms, marijuana or liquor you’re wrong. Under “stay at home” restrictions here in the “Mile High State” you can exit your hidey-hole to purchase weapons and ammunition, booze and medical or recreational weed. Just make sure you stay home on weekends and telecommute with whatever god you worship.
To coin a phrase, “Praise the Lord (from a distance) and pass the ammunition (whatever the risk).”
As I write, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation says 12,200 requests in one week for background checks for gun purchases are twice what they were a year ago. That’s caused a backlog that pushed some inquiries past the 3-day limit at which a sale can go ahead without a completed check. Gun stores and purchasers are being asked to voluntarily honor the requirement despite delays.
Locally, gun sales are “going ballistic” according to one major purveyor. Here are two pertinent statistics. Studies show the average American gun owner already has eight weapons. Here in Colorado, it’s estimated that just over 34% of us own guns. I suppose some of us in the multi-gun owning population must fear we may ultimately be forced to protect our Charmin from the other two-thirds.
I received some pushback, citing so-called “pork” in the stimulus bill or lack of availability of needed items, to my comment at the bottom of last week’s column wondering how much necessary protective equipment might be purchased with dollars being spent on one more firearm or additional ammo. But somehow Colorado and other states are purchasing supplies on the open market.
The average price of 10 guns in last week’s Sportsman’s Warehouse insert was $330. Toss in ammo, taxes and the cost of the background check and your receipt might reach $400. That’d make 12,200 weekly purchases statewide total nearly $5M, a sum arguably more useful buying additional gloves, masks and gowns on the open market for health care professionals, first responders, even mail carriers, grocery workers and truckers. Maybe easing the respirator shortage. Or filling emptying shelves at the churches and food pantries.
Just a thought from an above average gun owner who manages to avoid dispensaries though some family members find that remedy helpful. A contrarian who makes sure there’s a certain Mexican beer in his shopping cart at Safeway. Someone who prays to his god, especially for the two even more elderly family members in the generation ahead of mine as well as my granddaughter and her young cousins and their parents.
Things were a bit different when I made my grocery store run Thursday evening to pick up a couple of prescriptions and a few necessities. Meat and produce displays were absent the usual blank spaces, the dairy cases looked fuller and shelves of staples were pretty well stocked. Then I looked at the paper aisle, empty save a few lonely packages of non-flushable paper towels.
One psychologist thinks bad times spark hoarding because of a need to feel safe and prepared and that bulky items in large quantities help us visually to feel OK. I suppose there’s some truth to that.
My late mother, a child of the Great Depression, would have been able to feed her extended family for months from the contents of her kitchen pantry, the two big freezers out in her garage and the room downstairs that housed shelves of home-canned fruit and vegetables, bulk containers of flour and sugar and an assortment of other store-bought staples purchased when things were on sale. All that assured her she could provide for her family. I don’t recall similarly large supplies of paper products.
I’m taking advice from a friend, a retired local doc. In addition to the usual things we’re hearing, he’s recommending “The Serenity Prayer,” meditation, exercise and purposefully reconnecting with family and significant others. “Snuggle your way to health” is among his recommendations.
Perhaps this sums up all we’re experiencing in a virus-compromised age:
“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair.” – Charles Dickens
Well-enough armed, weed free and parochial school trained, Jim Spehar makes certain there’s Corona in his cart while scavenging at his neighborhood Safeway. Comments to speharjim@gmail.com.