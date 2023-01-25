In her Sentinel column on Jan. 15, Congressional Representative Lauren Boebert noted that “a lot of folks didn’t think we had a plan, but of course we did. In the middle of a poker hand, you don’t show your cards.” Granted. I don’t show my cards when I play poker, but as a Bureau of Land Management employee, negotiating on behalf of the public, I was careful to avoid, whenever possible, that kind of competitive approach.
There are five fundamental approaches to negotiation including, accommodation, no action, competition, compromise, and collaboration. All can be appropriate in some circumstances.
It’s wise to pick your spots, so sometimes it’s best to stand down and “accommodate.” When an entity is perfectly satisfied with the status quo, they often chose “no action” by refusing to discuss an issue. That can be a remarkably effective negotiating strategy.
Competition is appropriate for a sporting event, but it’s generally problematic when negotiating partners must retain a continuing relationship. In my BLM career I only pursued a competitive negotiation when other approaches had failed, and I was in a legal proceeding. There comes a time where wining a case must be the focus, but I can’t think of a time where the legal processes produced an outcome I was particularly happy about.
Compromises are often considered the best way to resolve issues, but if they are built from a competitive process, compromises tend to fail during implementation. One competitive strategy, that masquerades as a compromise, entails taking a position with the intent to relinquish it later. It’s OK to ask $1,000 for a used car knowing that $750 is the desired sale price because, in that transaction, there will be no continuing relationship. A little planned deceit in that process is expected. But I was always adamant that the BLM never negotiate like that with the public.
I insisted on a respectful, collaborative approach where the BLM would advance proposals deemed the most equitable, with the intent to welcome a revision if our negotiating partner presented important new information or perspectives.
I remember participating in an exercise designed to demonstrate the value of collaborative negotiations. My negotiating partner and I both received an instruction sheet. Mine said, if I could have all the oranges on the table, I could secure world peace. Hers said, if she could have all the oranges, she could eliminate cold and flu viruses. The instructions made clear we both needed all the oranges, and we were instructed to negotiate. I did a brilliant job, I thought, arguing the value of world peace, and she argued, annoyingly I thought, that viruses were the priority. When time expired, we were at an impasse, both confident we had won the debate. But we had both failed, because the instructions said I only need the orange peels and she only needed the pulp. Neither of us had disclosed nor sought out critical information.
Clearly the opportunity to reach a win-win negotiated resolution is predicated on negotiating partners disclosing as much information about their needs as possible, and listening carefully as the partner does the same. The purpose is to really understand the partner’s perspective so negotiations don’t fail because of bad information or assumptions. It doesn’t always work, but collaboration offers the highest chance for a win-win, so it should always be the starting point.
In her column, Congresswoman Boebert says she was “fixing what was broken in Washington, D.C.” But I’ll argue that what’s broken in Congress is too much animosity derived from too much competitive behavior, and not enough collaboration. Lauren Boebert seems committed to confrontation. Nothing good will follow.
When she refers to what “was” broken, I wonder what was fixed. The only actual change I see is the decision to re-authorize smoking in the capitol, knowing that second hand smoke causes lung cancer.
Aren’t these same people who, just last summer, said every life is sacred? I’d say things are still very broken in Washington D.C.
Jim Cagney worked for the BLM for 37 years and taught a training course segment on negotiation. He ended his career as the District Manager for Northwest Colorado, and currently lives in Grand Junction.