By JIM CAGNEY

In her Sentinel column on Jan. 15, Congressional Representative Lauren Boebert noted that “a lot of folks didn’t think we had a plan, but of course we did. In the middle of a poker hand, you don’t show your cards.” Granted. I don’t show my cards when I play poker, but as a Bureau of Land Management employee, negotiating on behalf of the public, I was careful to avoid, whenever possible, that kind of competitive approach.

