By CHARLES KERR
Ronald Reagan got it wrong when he pitched the oligarchs’ mantra, “Government is not the solution to our problem, government is the problem.”
Those Americans who faced the Great Depression and World War II, working with an engaged federal government, got it right. “The Greatest Generation” became great when they elected Franklin Roosevelt and supported an activist, expansive federal government that recruited strong leadership to create solutions to economic failure and WWII needs. The problem, then and now, is not government but inept or corrupt government.
The failure of the Trump administration to provide effective, pragmatic, coordinated government leadership in response to the COVID-19 pandemic is symptomatic of current incompetence and dysfunction throughout the federal government.
Government instability, disruption of services, and abrupt reversals of policy are the mark of the Trump administration. In the first 30 months of Trump’s capricious administration, two-thirds of his top aides have left. Trump has had six communication directors, three national security advisors, three chiefs of staff and four secretaries of Homeland Security. During this period Trump has had at least 28 acting Cabinet secretaries. Imagine schools without permanent teachers or businesses run by temporary, acting CFOs and CEOs managing billion-dollar budgets that they haven’t read.
This dramatic instability of the federal government is made worse by the appointment of people who view government with contempt, like Scott Pruitt, to run agencies whose purpose they have long opposed.
Appointing ideologues who do not believe in the missions of their billion-dollar agencies is not reform. It is stupidity on the scale of folly that would appoint a pacifist to lead a Navy SEAL Team.
The havoc wreaked by Pruitt’s appointment to head the EPA mirrors the mismanagement and the hollowing out of the State Department, the National Security Agency, the Departments of Defense, Agriculture, Interior, Commerce, Education, Labor, and Health and Human Services, where dedicated public servants with critical expertise and integrity have been forced out and replaced with unqualified people like dog breeder Brian Harrison, who in spite of little public health experience, is appointed to lead the HHS coronavirus task force. More than 280 lobbyists — one lobbyist for every 14 political appointments (four times more lobbyists than Obama appointed in his first six years) — are now in positions overseeing our federal government, and its $4.5 trillion budget. Every department of our government is laboring under Trump’s incompetence, undermining our democracy, our freedom and our prosperity, all of which depend on effective, pragmatic, mission-ready government programs.
Having endured three years of governmental dysfunction, let us hope that the next administration will be focused on restoring competence and integrity to our last best hope, a functioning democracy that is capable of solving problems both foreign and domestic.
The importance of effective, good government has never been more obvious. Perhaps this is Trump’s lasting legacy.
Charles Kerr is a retired Grand Junction High School and Colorado Mesa University teacher who has long appreciated the conscientious, skilled BLM and Forest Service personnel he met while serving on the BLM Northwestern Resource Advisory Council.