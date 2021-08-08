By RAY SCOTT
Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Transportation Executive Director Shoshana Lew have dropped the ball on the Glenwood Canyon Emergency Bypass Alternative — Cottonwood Pass.
As an elected official, it is critical to recognize and plan for events that dramatically affect the lives of the citizens of Colorado. Anyone in the transportation field could have told you last summer, as the fires raged in and around Glenwood Canyon, that Interstate 70 would face enormous challenges this year with a high likelihood of rockslides and mudslides.
The heroic transportation workers of CDOT have risked their lives at times battling rockslides and mudslides in this area. Decades ago, Cottonwood Pass (which runs just south of Glenwood Canyon) was identified as an area that could be improved to eliminate the three-plus hour detour when I-70 in Glenwood Canyon is closed. This detour would only add about 45 minutes to the normal drive time instead of the three- to four-hour detour CDOT currently uses.
What is more disappointing, is that Gov. Polis and Executive Director Lew spent much of the spring working to pass a massive tax increase, in the midst of the COVID 19 pandemic, in the name of transportation improvements. Yet, at the same time, they did nothing to anticipate an easily identifiable problem. They had to have known this was coming this year in Glenwood Canyon after the fires.
Shockingly, CDOT is sitting on nearly $2 billion in cash waiting to be expended on critical infrastructure projects. As the mountain communities struggle to recover from the devastating loss of tourism from COVID-19, the Western Slope and the rest of Colorado face staggering losses in economic opportunity and recovery because of the closures to I-70 in Glenwood Canyon.
I was extremely disappointed to realize CDOT itself has identified through its “Statewide Transportation Plan Appendix E — Corridor Profiles” the need to improve Cottonwood Pass. This document was started in early 2019 prior to the terrible fires in 2020 and yet CDOT has not done a thing to move this critical improvement forward.
The Governor failed to act; CDOT has failed to act. Instead of including the Cottonwood Pass as a critical project in CDOT’s 10-Year Investment Plan, CDOT pushed forward nearly $50 million of “transit” improvements for the Front Range instead of this critical bypass project. Worst yet, even the most preliminary of reviews of the Cottonwood Bypass could be one or two decades out for even the most minor of improvements.
I call upon Governor Polis to immediately direct CDOT’s Executive Director Lew to begin the required National Environmental Policy Act work for Cottonwood Pass.
Furthermore, CDOT must include both counties the road impacts as full partners in the decision-making process. This should include making this route a state highway so as not to burden the local governments with the financial costs of maintaining this bypass should the counties desire this outcome.
Every day that CDOT fails to start NEPA is another day Colorado suffers. The people of Colorado should not have to wait a decade for CDOT to “look” at this area for improvements, they need help now.
Ray Scott, R-Grand Junction, represents District 7 in the Senate of the Colorado Legislature.