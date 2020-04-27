By PHIL WEISER
Colorado communities will be forever changed by COVID-19. Our shared experience will include trauma, hardship, and loss. It will also include inspirations of neighborly care, kindness, and grace — and already has. As an optimist, and your attorney general, I will be doing all I can to encourage grace during this time.
The public health crisis we are living through will almost certainly be followed by an economic crisis. For those put out of work suddenly, the last several weeks involved fear not only of catching the virus, but also of how they would pay their rent or mortgage, or even put food on their table. Thankfully, many across Colorado who could have responded with a cold shoulder instead have shown grace during this time.
Grace is a concept we all live with, but rarely reflect on. We are familiar with a “grace period” to pay a loan, friends who are gracious, or, for some of us, saying grace before or after a meal. Part of grace is being courteous, thankful, and kind rather than being harsh and exacting. I, for one, am trying to be more gracious to people in my life. For example, I include tips much more regularly when I pick up food for takeout, knowing that so many who work in restaurants and retail are hurting.
For those worried about paying rent, our times call for a response of grace. For starters, I urged state courts during the heart of this crisis to suspend evictions, just as they have suspended jury trials. Going forward, we are going to need cooperation and grace to work out payment plans and other arrangements to give people the slack they need. For most landlords, this will not only be the kind thing to do, it will be the economically smart thing to do; after all, evictions not only threaten to put someone on the street, but also may well leave a landlord with an unrented apartment.
Financial institutions are now considering their policies on a number of fronts, including on overdrafts and late fees. For people struggling financially, such fees can dig them into a deep financial hole that they will have great difficulty in getting out of. Thankfully, many banks in Colorado are now offering customers latitude along just these lines when they ask for help. Consequently, one way we can do our part to help others during this time is by letting them know what they can ask for from banks and other lenders.
Finally, I encourage all of us to take the concept of grace into our personal and political lives. This is not easy to do. We now live in a society that too often makes judgments first and asks questions later. But if we can pick up the phone and ask “I heard this rumor and want to know if it is true,” we will preserve relationships by giving others the benefit of the doubt. In so doing, we can overcome some of today’s social pressures (often fueled by social media) to burn people for what someone thinks they said.
Crises reveal character. We continue to learn about the reservoir of resilience we have as Coloradans. And, in the weeks and months ahead, we will be tested as to our ability to practice grace. By all of us doing our part, we can build a stronger and fairer Colorado.
Phil Weiser is the attorney general of the state of Colorado.