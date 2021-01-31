By WADE HAERLE
Seventeen years.
If I gave you 17 years, 20 years or 30 years, what would you create or what would you do? How would you transform a valley? How would you improve the place we call home?
The Grand Valley is special. It is isolated yet together. A hub that simply draws you in. The Ute curse is real. Just ask anyone not blessed enough to still live there. Ideas are possible, opportunity exists, and great things happen.
So, what would you do?
Form a city so individuals would be able to pursue happiness? Expand residents’ connectivity with the world? Bring life to a desert? Bring opportunities to develop aspiring minds?
That is what George Crawford, Walter and Preston Walker, Wayne Aspinall, and Tim Foster did. All to a little place we call the Grand Valley.
It’s not my intention to diminish the amazing work of the Sisters of Charity, JUCO, Hilltop, Rocky Mountain HMO, The Riverfront Commission, Fruita Fat Tire or Colorado Mountain Winefest Wine and a million other things that make the Grand Valley uniquely the Grand Valley. We all know what makes our home our home.
But extraordinary achievement — that which changes the lives of others now and into the future — deserves recognition.
Gov. Crawford stood over the confluence of the Grand and Gunnison Rivers and foresaw a great city and planted the first vineyard in Palisade. You will see his vision by visiting his grave above the cemetery on Orchard Mesa.
Walter and Preston Walker believed that connecting the Grand Valley through transportation was the path to prosperity. Walker Field, our first airport, was indeed a field. In 1953 U.S. Highway 6 was the only continuously paved road in western Colorado. By 1957, 63% of the entire Colorado transportation budget was spent west of the Continental Divide. Preston did not take no for an answer.
“The Chairman,” Wayne Aspinall, believe reclamation was the difference between life and death. Bringing water to the land and providing electric power to rural communities was the way to an easier, prosperous life. Someday take a few seconds and stop atop the I-70/Clifton exit. You will see exactly the choice to which Chairman Aspinall was referring. To the south is life and to the north is death. The canals and irrigation systems are what make the Grand Valley grand.
Tim Foster became the leader of a great, established college with an expertise in developing the much-needed workforce for a rural society. Graduating liberal arts majors in the areas of nursing, education, health care, and business provided the needed skills to build a 20th century economy.
But President Foster saw more, and he asked the tough questions: Why are all of Colorado’s engineering students located within 60 miles of each other on the Front Range? Why are high school students in District 51 interested in computer science required to obtain degrees east of the Continental Divide? If companies will not locate in western Colorado because of lack of workforce, how do we build a desirable workforce? If economic development is a chicken-versus- egg situation, how do we build an egg?
President Foster decided Colorado Mesa University needed local graduates in engineering and computer science to be walking across a stage at Stocker Stadium — graduates ready for the future right here in River City. Simply put Tim Foster built the egg and you can see it on 12th Street.
So again, what would you do? Build a city? Connect the city? Give the city life? Give the city a future? The last three questions would be my answers.
Crawford, the Walkers, Aspinall, and Foster. They are by no means the entire list. Grand Junction has always been a team effort. These four leaders pushed efforts that have taken us to the next level.
Now the opportunity is to build on their legacies. We can continue the process of making Grand Junction the next great city in the Rocky Mountain West. These four stalwarts have given us a solid foundation.
Wade Haerle, owns a public relations firm based in Grand Junction.