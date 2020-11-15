By KATHLEEN WANATOVICZ
Leading and managing teams can be challenging. Add a global pandemic, complicated child-care arrangements, political battles on the internet, an uncertain future, and even the strongest teams are bound to experience some duress.
Disagreement within workgroups is not unusual, but it can trigger extreme discomfort in some team members. They may try to soften their comments to avoid conflict, particularly with a group leader. Unfortunately, this kind of conflict avoidance can lead to unaddressed resentments and strained work relationships.
Under the best circumstances, team members often disagree on the assessments and directions that guide everyday business decisions. More than ever, it’s essential to welcome diverse ideas by creating a safe environment for disagreement. Discussing disparate ideas in a safe space, where all participants feel seen and valued, helps our consulting firm develop measurably better outcomes for our clients.
Our job is to bring a range of perspectives to our clients in the strategic communications and crisis communications industry. They count on us to help them understand the political landscape and foundational beliefs of all parties involved in and impacted by their decisions — including people whose views might be seen as disruptive or contentious.
So, how do we create safe spaces where all team members feel free to share their ideas clearly and directly, without descending into gridlock or hurtful, circular arguments? Establishing some baseline expectations and ground rules up front can help. Here are some guidelines we’ve found useful:
1. People are going to disagree. When everyone accepts that some level of disagreement is inevitable, it’s less unsettling when conflicts do emerge.
2. Emphasize the importance of basic, good manners. It is possible to be assertive without being aggressive — and to be heard without yelling.
3. Ensure everyone understands that the goal is to make assessments about ideas and strategies, not the people who propose them.
4. Allow space to be wrong in your inner circle. Exploring various avenues of thought opens new possibilities and can help find positions or options that would have otherwise gone unexplored if everyone is preoccupied with being 100% right.
5. Be patient with one another and recognize that taking constructive criticism is an acquired skill.
6. Make it clear that all perspectives are welcome. Invite all participants to share their points of view and ask them to listen to others’ ideas respectfully.
7. Express gratitude for dissent. When decisions are made in a vacuum (with no regard for those with opposing views), opportunities to develop innovative, strategic ideas may be missed. The best ideas are often born of vigorous yet civil debate.
8. Use special care with online communications. Social media is designed to encourage engagement, often by magnifying conflict. Mathematical algorithms, which amplify every like and dislike, can lead down rabbit holes where divisive, and sometimes incendiary, arguments are rewarded. Encourage your team members to save their energy for authentic engagement with colleagues and community members by steering clear of virtual battles.
Kathleen Wanatowicz is principal of Project Resource Studio, a strategic communications firm for complex projects located in Carbondale. She loves to disagree.