The Daily Sentinel’s recent staff editorial hit the mark in lauding CMU’s geothermal heat exchange system as a notable achievement that both saves money and reduces greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Furthermore, the Sentinel expressed strong support for the direct mining of geothermal energy for commercial scale clean power generation calling it “the future forward.”
The reason we need clean energy — geothermal and others — is that human-related GHG emissions are changing the climate more rapidly than is natural, setting off a cascade of problems that threatens life as we know it. Unless this trend is quickly reversed, humans and all other life forms will be negatively impacted to a significant degree. In addition to expensive and harmful extreme weather events, climate change adversely affects ecosystems of the land and sea upon which humans and all other life forms depend. The affected ecosystems are then less adept at natural climate regulation, leading to climate warming feedback loops with tipping points beyond which there is no return in sight.
Unfortunately, despite overwhelming agreement on the presence and risks of climate change, there is no true global commitment to making the necessary changes required to timely stop this runaway train. The forces resisting rapid and sufficient measures to halt climate change are many and complex, but there is one category that is a real stunner: environmentalists locked in “green vs. green” battles that paralyze significant climate actions. Opposition to the industrial projects needed to build the green economy is self-defeating. In “The case for an environmentalism that builds,” the Economist states “it is economic growth that will make possible the building of new transmission lines, gigawatt-scale renewable power installations and, indeed, the mines from which the minerals these things need are sourced. To demonise[sic] it, as some environmentalists do, is to expose the world to more climate change, not less.”
Here is just one example. A prominent environmental organization that seeks to protect biological diversity has sued the BLM over approval of a large geothermal power plant in Nevada because of its potentially negative impact on a rare toad and its wetlands. Going to court to stop this huge clean energy project must be music to the petroleum industry’s ears, as that simply means more energy will be supplied by petroleum products for many years to come.
Environmentalists are not as unified in their positions as might be expected. There is no over-arching environmental entity that coordinates the multitude of environmental organizations. Yet the environmental community is often cited as having particular stances on environmental friendliness.
This may have made sense pre-climate change, but the ever-increasing harm due to climate change demands reconsideration of what “environmentally friendly” means. The urgency and severity of climate change requires a shift to prioritizing its greater harms over the lesser harms of local environmental concerns.
Unfortunately, not all of the environmental community seems to have gotten this message, and the resulting internal conflicts preclude consistent positions.
This discord is playing out in public on major clean energy projects including solar, wind, geothermal, lithium mining and others. In addition to creating unwelcomed headwinds for clean energy projects, the environmental community is shooting itself in the foot in terms of credibility, influence and support. It cannot keep demanding that compromises be made in the name of climate change without demonstrating its own willingness to lead.
The environmental movement, of which I am a long-standing supporter, started in the early 1970’s and has accomplished a tremendous amount, winning battles on pollution reduction, species and ecosystems protection, environmental justice and many others.
Yet despite these battle victories, the bigger war is being lost. Species and ecosystems are suffering destruction at an unprecedented rate, environmental injustice rages and worst of all, the climate is being increasingly damaged by excessive greenhouse gas accumulations. Environmental organizations must band together to prioritize global climate change over lesser local environmental concerns. Only then can they promote unified, evidence-based, real-world solutions to reverse climate destruction. Mixed messages and lack of a unified climate stance will result in the environmental community losing relevance as a counter-force to the powerful entities disinclined to take rapid climate action. If the environmental community doesn’t come up with cohesive messaging and plans for combating climate change, who will?
Kenneth Scissors is a co-chair of the Grand Junction-based Cleantech Business Coalition.