The Daily Sentinel’s recent staff editorial hit the mark in lauding CMU’s geothermal heat exchange system as a notable achievement that both saves money and reduces greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Furthermore, the Sentinel expressed strong support for the direct mining of geothermal energy for commercial scale clean power generation calling it “the future forward.”

The reason we need clean energy — geothermal and others — is that human-related GHG emissions are changing the climate more rapidly than is natural, setting off a cascade of problems that threatens life as we know it. Unless this trend is quickly reversed, humans and all other life forms will be negatively impacted to a significant degree. In addition to expensive and harmful extreme weather events, climate change adversely affects ecosystems of the land and sea upon which humans and all other life forms depend. The affected ecosystems are then less adept at natural climate regulation, leading to climate warming feedback loops with tipping points beyond which there is no return in sight.