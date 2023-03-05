By PETE KOLBENSCHLAG
The Gunnison River watershed’s snowpack is near 140%. That’s a rolling average, measured over 30 years. So we are about 40% above the 30-year average for snowpack on this date. For our mountain reservoirs that’s a relief. But we should not be fooled into false hope.
The Gunnison Basin is facing a climate emergency. This region — America’s headwaters — is heating more quickly than many places around the world, and most of the counties here are already surpassing 2 degrees Celsius of warming, the level at which climate scientists say the planet will experience irreversible damage. This heating tracks with the rise in greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere, measured at a station on Niwot Ridge.
The Colorado Farm & Food Alliance has just released a detailed look at the climate crisis in the region: Gunnison Basin-Ground Zero in a Climate Emergency. This report looks at indicators of climate change, including rising greenhouse gas concentrations, increasing temperatures, and disruptions to precipitation. The report considers in depth how climate change is already impacting our lives and livelihoods, affecting agriculture, recreation and infrastructure.
The U.S. Southwest is more than 20 years into a drought, so the years we are measuring against are not necessarily what they were before. As soil moisture and aquifers are depleted, they too must catch up before all the snowmelt finds its way downstream. Added to that, when the Colorado River was first apportioned more than 100 years ago, it was based on little data and overestimation of flow. We have only added users as the resource shrinks further.
As climate science has long understood it would, global heating is affecting precipitation. For the Southwest this is triggering a hot drought, and driving aridification of the region. Heating increases evaporation, and dries some places. As forests and grasslands dry out, they become more prone to wildfires as temperatures rise. Fire season is lengthening at both ends and fire behavior is becoming more unpredictable.
The forces that speed evaporation also supercharge storms. So precipitation events can become more extreme. For the Southwest, the real damage comes when large rain events follow wildfires on steep terrain, and slopes fail, as happened recently in Glenwood Canyon.
The late Randy Udall used to remind us that the Stone Age didn’t end because people ran out of stones. A transformation of most economic sectors is needed and in many places already underway. Regions and communities that align with addressing climate change, and not those discounting it or hoping for a revival of the past, are most likely to succeed.
Our report ends with a summary of policy and recommendations. Local leadership matters because many projects are implemented in partnership with county and municipal governments and agencies, and with businesses and community groups. At the state level, Colorado would benefit from actionable emission caps across all sectors as it updates how to reach its emission reduction targets, a process some state officials are calling Colorado’s “Roadmap 2.0.”
At the federal level, new climate investment is historic, and will make a difference in our region. But more needs to be done. Up to one-quarter of U.S. carbon emissions come from the development of fossil energy from public lands, and moving to clean-up and end this activity is a necessary step in reaching global, national and state climate goals. Strong federal commitment and direction, meaningful state targets and engaged local governments are all needed now.
Our report finds that the situation is dire and that the challenges we face are immense. But most importantly, the report also finds that although urgent, there is still time to act. We conclude that this region is well situated to become a rural climate leader.
Our report, Gunnison Basin: Ground Zero in a Climate Emergency, is meant as a wake-up call. It lays out the urgency of the situation and what is at stake. Western Colorado is at the center of a global climate emergency. But it can be central to climate action, too. The peril and opportunity are both immense. The peril is already here. The opportunity is mostly up to us. We need to accept the challenge and step up to meet it.
Pete Kolbenschlag is director of the Colorado Farm and Food Alliance and co-author, with Lauren Traylor, of the report, Gunnison Basin: Ground Zero in a Climate Emergency available for viewing and download at www.colofarmfood.org/groundzero.