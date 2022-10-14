By GREG WALCHER

Economist Stephen Moore has published a chart listing quarterly profits of America’s four largest technology firms. The numbers are unfathomable for mere mortals like us. Tesla earned $2.3 billion — that’s not total income, just profits (total income was over $30 billion). Profits were $6.7 billion for Meta (Facebook and Instagram), $19.4 billion for Apple, and $16.7 billion for Microsoft. That is just profits earned in the second quarter of this year, so multiply it by four and you see how rich some of these folks are getting.