By GENE GOFFIN
It seems like lifetimes ago, but almost 50 years ago I rode what was then one of world’s biggest, baddest roller coasters to impress a girl. The endless journey took a minute or two. Yes, she was impressed, but the ride was voluntary. I didn’t die then and hope not to now.
Most seniors’ biggest challenge these days is buying groceries. Supermarket chains came up with what seemed a good idea — senior hours early, very early, in the morning. First of all, why do people think all seniors get up early? Some do. We do not.
We ventured to the 24 Road City Market last Monday at 7:20 a.m. A friend reported it calm at 7 a.m. Twenty minutes later it was a zoo. We have never seen so many cars in the lot. The store was crowded with many people not practicing social distancing — not easy to do at the time. The register lines were packed. No employees were wearing masks or were protected from us or us from them. We bought a few things and left quickly. Another friend told us the 12th Street City Market was the same. Yet another reported Walmart’s Wednesday senior hour at 6 a.m. was also packed.
A good and sensible idea poorly managed. That’s understandable — no one has done this before. Let’s hope the chains figure this out. With one in five county residents 65 and over, cramming us all into an hour just doesn’t work. Maybe two senior days a week would work.
Meanwhile, the disease has been slow getting to Mesa County. Because of testing problems, there may be many more infected people here. Advice to treat everyone as potentially infected seems wise. The only countries successfully controlling the disease have quickly instituted lockdowns, tested frequently and convinced people to socially distance.
I have not seen a lot of social distancing here. A Sentinel survey at midweek showed about a fifth of residents were not practicing it. Perhaps they think this is a political problem, not a medical one. Some of them are spreading the disease and may not know, or ever know, they were infected. The faster the entire community cooperates the quicker things get better. But not everything is grim. We can’t get together, so my emails have tripled lately though the internet has slowed. A group of friends set up a website to keep in touch and exchange information. Friends are using the phone. We learned about FaceTime when Barb’s cousin and her husband called from Washington state. We have joined the world of videophones.
The elderly are checking on the elderly. We do help each other and find ways to soften the rough ride. One friend sends out cartoons daily; I appreciate the humor. Others post depressing articles, but better to be informed. I keep busy shredding old papers I should have done long ago. We are offering to get each other groceries. These are the ways we cope.
Cabin fever will be the least of it. The near future will shock people. New York and Louisiana are doing badly. If we don’t take this very, very seriously here, we may do so too. COVID-19 increases exponentially unless extreme measures are taken. An exponential increase in death follows by about 14-17 days after the exponential increase in cases begins. Once an area is locked down and restrictions are enforced, It takes about 10 to 14 days for the curve to flatten. Then the curve will not start decreasing for another 10 to 14 days. That’s perhaps a month and then we have to wait for cases to significantly decrease — more time. If we loosen restrictions quickly, cases and then deaths will go up fast again. With overwhelmed hospitals, death rates, mostly of seniors, will frighten us. If COVID-19 is uncontrolled, the economy will crater much longer. Pandemics operate that way. The science is well-established, though some politicians don’t like it.
Yes this is a “free country.” No one likes limits, but the roller coaster has started; the ride will be long and difficult. In a health emergency, needs change rapidly. The greater good requires strict measures. They are legal. Please stay home as much as possible. Social distancing is essential. The governor’s “stay at home” order helps, though a stricter lockdown would be safer. We must create our own safe community.
Gene is a retired lawyer, former history professor, occasional journalist who is being careful. Contact me at geezerdesk@gmail.com.