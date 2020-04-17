By BILL CONROD
The 50th anniversary of Earth Day will be this Wednesday, April 22. I remember attending the first Earth Day celebration at the University of Utah a mere 50 years ago. Ed Abby was the keynote speaker. Although well known as the author of “Desert Solitaire” and other tales, it was pretty obvious public speaking was not his forte!
Earth Day was the brainchild of Sen. Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin, to bring environmentalism into the mainstream and beyond the realm of a few hikers and birdwatchers. Nelson’s co-chair was a Republican Congressman, Pete McCloskey. Wire service news estimated nearly 10 percent of the U.S. population participated in the first Earth Day, 50 years ago.
Things sure were different then. The Vietnam War raged on but in 1969 we planted the U.S. flag on the moon. The year before an astronaut made the famous photo, “Earthrise,” showing the beautiful blue Earth in inky black space with a lifeless moon in the foreground. There were concerns for our environment down here, like the decline of the American bald eagle and other birds due to DDT-caused eggshell thinning.
But the real environmental “Pearl Harbor moment” came in 1969 when the Cuyahoga River caught fire in Cleveland. That certainly made headlines! A lot of the nation’s rivers had become sumps for industrial solvents, chemicals, and untreated city sewage. The burning river, while not the only issue, became a landmark event. Thus began a mass environmental movement, and Earth Day was celebrated the following April in 1970.
In this day of sharply divided, money-fueled partisan politics, we must remember protection of the environment wasn’t always a partisan issue and not just a liberal cause. Hard to believe nowadays, but did you know President Nixon signed more environmental legislation than Teddy Roosevelt?
Nixon signed the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969, the Clean Air Act of 1970, the Clean Water Act of 1972, and the Endangered Species Act of 1973. And to show he wasn’t just going along with Democrats, he established the Environmental Protection Agency and signed executive orders to protect wetlands and floodplains and regulate off highway vehicles on public lands. DDT was banned in the U.S. in 1972 and a phase-down of lead in gasoline began in 1973.
Environmental regulation didn’t stop with President Nixon. Presidents Reagan and George H.W. Bush presided over stopping acid from killing forests rain back east. They worked with Midwestern electric utilities to make a carrot-instead-of-a-stick solution called “cap and trade.” This set emission limits and give utilities incentives to invest in smokestack scrubbers and to use low-sulfur western coal. Sulfate pollution and acid rain were greatly curtailed.
Another bipartisan win reversed the growing problem of ozone thinning in the upper atmosphere. Refrigeration chemicals were destroying high ozone, leading to increasingly dangerous levels of ultraviolet light reaching ground level. Federal leadership with international cooperation turned this around during the Reagan and GHW Bush presidencies.
Sometime after that, environmental protection became a partisan issue. Now we have a huge problem of climate change that calls for bipartisan action. We’ve dithered far too long on this.
Here in the West we know wildfires of unreal intensity and early runoff from climate warming. With a warming climate, the world suffers more mega storms, more intensive droughts and heat waves, acidifying oceans, dying coral reefs, melting ice caps ... and dithering by our politicians. Instead of the U.S. acting as world leader, we deny the obvious and make a partisan issue out of protecting the environment for a sustainable future. It wasn’t always that way and it shouldn’t be that way.
We held the first Earth Day 50 years ago, and then led the world for environmental protection. We provided world leadership to protect the environment! And it was based on the attitude that protecting the environment is in everyone’s interest, not just “tree huggers” or one political group. We had a record to be proud of!
Like a virus pandemic, bad things can take off and balloon faster than you can imagine. I strongly suspect melting ice caps and a resulting rapid, dramatic rise in sea level will be our next existential threat. But like a lot of past environmental threats and the current COVID-19 virus, we can take intelligent, concerted action if we work together and stop wasting time.
Happy Earth Day and remember our past bipartisan solutions to environmental ills!
Bill Conrod lives in Grand Junction with his wife after retiring from the National Park Service as a ranger and biologist. He greatly enjoys our mountains and desert.