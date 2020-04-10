By GARY HARMON
Editor’s note: Every year around April 15, former Sentinel reporter Gary Harmon observes the birthday of his twins, Sean and Paul, with a letter he shares with readers.
Dear Sean and Paul,
I hope that some years down the road, you’ll look back on the weeks immediately preceding your 27th birthday with a shake of the head and sigh that at least there was nothing so painful in the intervening years.
No one in your parents’ families ever discussed the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918, though all your great-grandparents survived it and were generally old enough to appreciate the gravity of the illness that overtook the globe. Neither of your parents can recall any dinner-table chatter about relatives who succumbed or were otherwise affected.
I hope that in the coming years, you and your families will recall the weeks of the pandemic of 2020 with a similar distance.
To be certain though, one of you saw co-workers laid off as the government shut down an economy in hopes of limiting the human cost of the infection.
Yep, strange as that formulation might sound to your ears, that was indeed the formulation of 2020. The other saw how the virus changed the globe as he dealt with maintaining open supply lines and the relationships that make them possible.
Who would have thought a bit of bad bat from the other side of the Pacific Ocean would have exacted such a toll around the world? Even blood-sucking Dracula never aspired to the level of mayhem that has been inflicted by the Wuhanville Slugger.
Or, as you put it to me, Sean, when you sent me a photo of yourself with a mask and hoodie pulled up against any possible invasion, and I asked whether you wore the get-up to work: “Yeah man. Good times.”
Yet for most of the history of humanity, these are indeed good times. Lousy as it is to see all activity stilled and being told that sheltering in place is A) sane, and B) necessary, things have been much worse.
I’ll leave it your imagination and knowledge of history to fill in the blanks above. I’m hoping that in doing so, you’re looking to the past century and not the interim years between when I write this and you next read it.
As to you, some things have changed. Paul, you’re still splitting time between your full-time (so far) job and pursuing an academic career. We’re still looking forward to attending when your doctorate is awarded.
Sean, I mentioned that you have work garb, but it seems that you and your brother are working mostly from home.
Both of you have been grounded, which is to say that your employers have seen fit to keep you off airplanes for the time being.
Your mom and I had enjoyed picking up on some local details as we watching as you traveled from client to client, from New York to Dallas and locales in between, Paul.
Sean, you had been switched in just recent months from overseeing domestic inventories to watching over others in the Far East. You had been expecting, in fact, to travel on business this summer to Hong Kong, perhaps Vietnam. Suffice to say those trips are on hold.
Just how long those long-distance supply chains will hold together given the current instability is anyone’s guess. I’m betting that you will see more reliance on domestic suppliers as the months go by.
In the meantime, you remain in Montana, from whence you seem to have an interminable supply of what they call there “trout porn.”
Fortunately, you’re able to spend lots of time on the water and I expect that you’ll be doing even more, having purchased a boat for floating Montana’s many trout-stuffed rivers.
We’re looking forward to hearing about your fly-fishing adventures and I’m particularly looking forward to a float, perhaps this summer, assuming the virus doesn’t prevent even that kid of activity.
In the meantime, we’re eagerly awaiting the opportunity to again meet somewhere.
Until then ….
Love,
Dad