By JIM SPEHAR
“I am haunted by waters.” – Norman Maclean
That quote, from the writings of William Wordsworth, is perhaps the most remembered phrase from Norman Maclean’s “A River Runs Through It.” It’s also an apt description of how those of us living along the Colorado River are feeling these days as we consider evolving water shortages and their potential impacts.
Those impacts are being felt by 40 million people living in two countries, seven states and dozens of native American reservations along the river as it winds its way from high country headwaters to Mexico and (sometimes) to the sea at the Gulf of California. This past week Lake Powell water levels dipped dangerously close to leaving high and dry the ability of the Glen Canyon Dam to generate power.
While most of us worry about ongoing availability of Colorado River water, few of us are familiar with the intricacies of the “plumbing” system and legal precedents that bring that precious resource to our pipes and taps, our pastures and fields. While we’re short on Colorado River water, we’re awash in news and opinions about those shortages and what to do about them.
Much of what we read and hear is filled with hydrological jargon and what I call “governmentese,” puzzling languages most of us have to work hard to decipher. More telling are easily understandable signals…widening “bathtub rings” around Lake Powell and Lake Mead, mud flats on the upper reaches of impoundments such as the Blue Mesa Reservoir, productive fields left fallow because not all water rights can be honored in dry times, ranchers forced to sell all or part of their herds because they can’t grow enough feed.
Unfortunately, there’s also no shortage of blame, finger-pointing and misinformation surrounding this important topic.
Among the latest examples is the Writers on the Range piece entitled “A dangerous game of chicken on the Colorado River” published last Wednesday on the editorial page of The Daily Sentinel.
In it, author Kyle Roerink, executive director of the Great Basin Water Network in Nevada and Utah, offers a compelling argument for increased water conservation along the Colorado River. Less compelling is his contention that the Upper Basin states of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming are stuck in a “business as usual” mode while Lower Basin states of Nevada, Arizona and California are victims having to implement extraordinary methods of water conservation. Roerink is particularly critical of upstream efforts to develop additional water storage and delivery projects.
Ignored in his writing is why much of the water conservation burden has fallen on those states below the dividing line at Lee Ferry just below Lake Powell.
Simply put, that reason is the Colorado River Compact. That document, 100 years old this year, assigns specific amounts of Colorado River water to each of the seven states and Mexico with one important provision. Arizona, Nevada and California are guaranteed their allotment (roughly half of the water as measured in one of the wettest times on record back in 1922). Colorado, New Mexico, Wyoming and Utah are left to rely on the hope their allocated share is available after the Lower Basin guarantee is satisfied.
The real reason those Lower Basin states have voluntarily borne the brunt of conservation efforts is that for decades they relied on unused water that’s part of the Upper Basin allocation to build their cities, their economies and their lifestyles.
Forced by declining river flows (now 80% of the amount planned in the Compact) and increased utilization by upstream states of their rightful share of Colorado River water, Lower Basin cutbacks became legally and practically inevitable.
Lower Basin states are to be congratulated for the painful reckoning they’ve undergone and the steps they’ve taken to mitigate their overuse of the Colorado River. All parties to the Compact are working together to deal with historic over-allocation of river waters and manage the Colorado in a logical manner. Like most, I suspect the worst is yet to come. All of us along the Colorado should be doing our part to live within our water means. Up above Lee Ferry, and below, we should do more.
That doesn’t mean the Upper Basin states, which currently use about 60% of their allocated water, should be precluded from withdrawing from what’s arguably a “savings account,” an underutilized share that’s available only after Lower Basin guarantees are met.
Jim Spehar learned about water holding a shovel along ditches out on 21 Road, during eight years representing Western Slope municipalities on the Colorado Water Congress board, and as a city council member shepherding Grand Junction’s water supply. Comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.