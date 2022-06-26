By ABBY LANDMEIER and JENNIFER DANIELS
Suicide prevention efforts sit at this unique convergence of data and stories. Both are needed. Data helps us understand how prevalent the problem is and offers up the ability to spot trends, potentially allowing resources to be freed up to form action. As for stories, this is where insight is gained from experience. For suicide prevention, this can be from a person experiencing thoughts of suicide, to a clinician trying to find resources for a client, clear to a coach helping a player and everything in-between.
This past week, Mesa County Public Health (MCPH) released its annual suicide report. MCPH is incredibly helpful in both participating and diving deep into the data. This new report looks at indicators we know can cause an individual to struggle, areas where suicidal thoughts and behaviors start to show up. We know not having a job causes not only financial instability, but also impacts mental health. When reports like this emerge, which are important and do guide the work, the community response can be along the lines of, “We’re doing nothing, we need to start doing something.” In the community, a response is happening.
This is the place where we want to tell the story of the past year from the perspective of running the Mesa County Suicide Prevention Coalition.
In our community, when we truly care about an issue or problem, we become innovative. Larger infusions of funding have been dedicated toward the effort, and we are in the midst of one of these times. Many have watched situations like this in the public, private and nonprofit sector. Without proper planning and strategy, the efforts dry up and programming can end. Our approach is different, we’re taking an infinite mindset.
This likely sounds incredibly strange, shouldn’t this be a finite effort? Simon Sinek provided background for these concepts in his book The Infinite Mindset. A finite mindset can be where a goal is pursued while sacrificing integrity and fidelity. Sinek highlights the differences in finite vs infinite mindset in the book with two examples. Think Wells Fargo before 2016. Goals were met but not without cutting corners and it led to massive fines and a massive loss of trust. An infinite mindset is seeing the goal, holding true to values and seeing beyond the goal. An example of this is CVS deciding not to sell tobacco products. Investors thought it would cut profits. It did not, sales shifted and the company was able to hold true to their value of health.
Not having an infinite mindset has cost us in the arena of suicide prevention. It is critical for these efforts to be successful without our facilitation, it is too important for the community not to have robust response to suicide and continued engagement in suicide prevention. We’ve had many “stop and go” efforts, finite if you will. They end when the funding has. With a lot of planning, a lot of input we are trying to end this cycle as much as possible and become infinite in our approach. We want to be very clear: the coalition drives the work.
Funding streams will change, and we look for the best use of those dollars with input of the coalition.
Throughout the years we’ve both been a part of various community coalitions, task forces, etc. Our post-pandemic goal was to have the meeting space be a place of activity, engagement and connection. We structured meetings to invest and gain feedback from members. Soon we found people lingering after the meeting — to connect, to work through ideas, untangle challenges and support one another. The room holds high respect for one another and as a result there is high trust.
We are incredibly proud of our suicide prevention coalition and the members who sit at the table. They are brave. They are innovative. They are engaged. They are and will continue to make positive changes as they participate in suicide prevention efforts.
Jennifer Daniels, BS, MSWC, and Abby Landmeier, BSW, MPA, are team members of Colorado National Collaborative for Suicide Prevention. Both have all been impacted by suicide in various ways and are dedicated to aiding in prevention efforts. They can be reached at spmesacounty@gmail.com.