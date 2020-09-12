By DIANE MITSCH BUSH
On Aug. 28, the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel editorial board challenged me to explain “how innovation would be retained” under my health-care plan and if I would use a bipartisan approach to solve problems in our health-care system.
First, I do not believe that the best path forward is the elimination of private insurance. Many Coloradans have private health insurance that they like, and some have good employer-provided insurance plans thanks to organizing by labor unions. I will never support a health-care plan that eliminates private insurance companies, and innovation in the health-care sector can continue among public and private entities under my plan.
Still, health-care premiums in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District are some of the highest in the country. Our current health-care system isn’t working for many people. We must provide Coloradans with more options so that they can access the critical care they need — especially in the middle of a global pandemic. That’s why I support allowing Coloradans to buy into a public option or Medicare.
In the Colorado House, I was an independent legislator who worked across the aisle to get results. In fact, 71% of my bills were co-prime sponsored by Republicans, and 80 percent of my bills passed the House. I have brought people together for pragmatic solutions. I’m a work horse, not a show horse. The only way to get anything done is to work with colleagues, stakeholders, and constituents — no matter their party affiliation.
However, my opponent tweets divisive, partisan messages that pit Americans against one another without offering a productive vision of her own. She has bragged that she will not compromise with anyone, on anything, if she gets elected. She has criticized fellow Republicans for only voting the party line 94% of the time. She also supports repealing the Affordable Care Act. She ran against Rep. Scott Tipton in the Republican primary because he didn’t successfully repeal the law and pledged to do it herself.
Repealing the ACA would be disastrous for Colorado — particularly for the 308,000 people in this district alone with a pre-existing condition. The Affordable Care Act is the only law protecting people with pre-existing conditions from being denied health insurance. Those protections would disappear if the ACA were repealed, and Coloradans with asthma, cancer, and even coronavirus would be left without health insurance.
Eliminating the Affordable Care Act would rip health insurance from 400,000 Coloradans and destroy Colorado’s Medicaid expansion program. We can’t let that happen.
We are in the middle of multiple crises, and the people need a leader who can deliver for this district, not someone focused on building their national brand as a partisan celebrity.
I’d work with my colleagues to make health care more affordable and accessible by ending surprise billing, lowering prescription drug costs, and ensuring that rural hospitals and clinics are funded. I will stand up for the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). It is critical for parents and children.
The editorial board compared surprise billing to “ordering a meal in a restaurant without knowing the cost, then getting a bill in the mail weeks later with a seven-fold potential variation in price.” I agree that surprise billing is cruel and unacceptable. Moreover, it is a major cause of family bankruptcy. Coloradans deserve transparent, affordable health care, and I will work in Congress to end surprise billing.
Big Pharma and Washington special interests have rigged the system with their lobbyists and corporate cash. I will take them head-on by authorizing Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices. The Department of Veterans Affairs already does this, and their drug costs are a fraction of Medicare’s.
Rural hospitals across this district don’t have adequate resources to serve their communities. We can’t afford to lose any more health-care facilities in rural Colorado. That’s why I’ll fight to fund them and rural health clinics, as well as the Children’s Health Insurance Program — which provides health care to more than 23,204 children in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.
Health care is on the ballot in November and I’m an independent leader with the bipartisan record to get things done. I’ll be ready to hit the ground running when I get to Congress and deliver real solutions for the unique health-care challenges in our big, beautiful district. I hope I’ll earn your vote.
Diane Mitsch Bush is a former county commissioner and state representative, and is the Democratic candidate for Congress in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.