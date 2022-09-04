By ANN COOPER
The pandemic shutdowns opened our eyes to many things that we take for granted, and what we missed when it vanished from our lives.
Included in that list for many parents across our state was the absence of school lunches and breakfasts, a source of consistent nutrition for thousands of Colorado kids who come from families struggling financially. When pandemic shutdowns forced the closure of schools, hunger among our children skyrocketed, with one in 10 Colorado families reporting they did not have enough food in the past week.
With the reopening of schools came federal funds to allow every student, regardless of ability to pay, to receive free breakfast and lunch. That change, studies show, increased participation for students who need free or reduced-price lunches by as much as 35%. Our experience over the last school year in Colorado proves those studies right. Today, with the end of universal meals for all students, some districts are experiencing drops in lunch participation as high as 45%.
Before you decide that doesn’t matter, consider what we know about the value of healthy school meals to students. We know from extensive study that students who have proper nutrition, often provided by schools, have higher academic achievement. Proper nutrition is also strongly associated with both better physical health and mental health. Behavioral and developmental difficulties are also reduced when a child has enough to eat. Common sense to many of us, but also well documented through research.
Building on these positive factors for all students is the reduction in stigma for children and young adults who have traditionally been labeled “free meal kids.” The reduction of stigma makes it more realistic for these kids to stop self-selecting not to eat. Again, with the end of universal meals in our schools at the start of the current school year, opting not to eat is on the rise, particularly in middle and high schools. This lunch stigma is particularly acute for students of color, who deal with challenges to food access across their entire lives. Racialized inequity has been a reliable predictor of hunger for decades in the U.S. Black and Latinx families are twice as likely to experience food insecurity as white households. In addition, many immigrant families hold a real and understandable fear that participation in any government program could put their family’s immigration status in danger.
While the benefits for students — and by extension to families and communities — are substantial, we shouldn’t forget the real benefits to our schools. Many school cafeterias receive subsidies from their district’s general fund because federal reimbursement rates don’t match the actual cost of serving meals. With current inflation and staffing shortages, that shortfall has only grown. School districts budgets, which are already tight, must then backfill school Food Service Funds. Universal school meals can change this equation because it increases revenues to school nutrition services due to increased participation. The money saved can be reinvested in healthy food and a trained, well-paid workforce.
You might have already thought that this issue is common sense. Kids need adequate nutrition in order to thrive and succeed. I likely don’t need to back that up with multiple research reports to convince you. But the issue of continuing meals for all students is up for debate and will be on your ballot in November. We have a chance to put common sense, backed up with a whole lot of research, into action for our students and schools. And we should. Please vote to approve this ballot measure and support my belief that it should be a birthright in this country that every child, every day has healthy food in school and that no child is hungry.
Chef Ann Cooper is an internationally recognized author, chef, educator, public speaker, advocate of healthy food for all children and the Founder and President of the Boardof the Chef Ann Foundation. She also serves on the governor-appointed Colorado Food Systems Advisory Council, which advances recommendations that strengthen healthy food access through Colorado agriculture and local food systems and economies.