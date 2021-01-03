By JIM SPEHAR
I’ve found a new definition of an optimist.
That’d be the person occupying the other pillow in our household … the one who ordered the 2021 planner that arrived recently. As opposed to her husband, who’s nervously waiting to see what happens to 2020 now that it’s 21 and old enough to drink. I’m hoping for a cautious, quiet sipper but I’ll accept a passed out harmless drunk off in a dark corner somewhere.
2020 was that kind of a year … leaving most of us wondering about the one we’re entering. A year full of chaos, some easily foreseen and some a deadly surprise, but also filled with lessons if we’re smart enough to accept them.
It’d be easy, as I’ve perused the mandatory year-end reviews on the pages of the Daily Sentinel and elsewhere, to get wrapped up on the short-term things that created headlines last year. It takes a bit more thought to separate the wheat from the chaff, to determine what’s worth ongoing concern versus one-off occurrences that seemed important at the time but are merely speed bumps on our path to the future.
The latter would include some local 2020 matters that were front page news at the time (and again this past week as part of those annual reviews).
They’d include such things as the brouhaha about Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters or the controversy about William Perry Pendley’s “acting in the capacity of” the top dog at the Bureau of Land Management. Those demonstrate again that temporary aberrations will once again pass and be barely remembered in the not-too-distant future. It’s not the first time we’ve had questionable appointments or elected disappointing officials. Most of us would have to search the dust bins of our memories to recall details of others in even the near past.
Some we’ll endure for awhile but will also fade in our memories a bit later.
Tortured editorial board “logic” about Capitol Hill gun-toting aside, we’ll likely be embarrassed for at least a few years by our new congresswoman. There’s always the possibility the newly-elected will grow into their jobs. Lord knows those of us who’ve been there at any level have benefited from that expectation and some patience. The appointment of experienced staff offers some hope. But given ongoing rhetoric and sloganeering, it won’t be surprising if Lauren Boebert’s legislative accomplishments specific to the 3rd District mirror those of her nemesis Alexandria Ocasio Cortez. Those, by any objective measure, are close to zero despite all the headlines AOC generates. Something about show horses vs. work horses comes to mind.
It’ll take some time for the chaos at the top of our political food chain to settle. We’ll suffer through challenges to congressional acceptance of Electoral College voting and also determine control of the Senate in a few days. Then another couple of weeks of final gasps of a fading presidency before a new leader occupies the Oval Office.
It’d be folly to expect a quick end to the division that began back in 1994, enthusiastically assisted by another freshman 3rd District congressman, with Newt Gingrich’s “Contract with America.” If there’s hope for less divisiveness and an expectation that it needs to start with better examples from the top, then both Congress and the incoming Biden administration need to head the words of a recently departed Supreme Court Justice.
“Fight for the things you care about, “ Ruth Bader Ginsburg said, “but do it in a way that will lead others to join you.”
That might mean not spending five seconds chasing the ghost of Donald Trump after Jan. 20. Ignoring him would be the cruelest punishment imaginable.
Instead, the focus should be on things that’ll truly deserve inclusion in any future year-end or even decades-long review. Tasks like ending the debilitating pandemic and fostering an economic recovery measured not by stock market gains but by a “trickle up” effect starting with those most in need. Perhaps resuming work on climate change that’s leaving us with hotter summers and shorter winters, less water in our rivers and reservoirs, and explosive fires, one of the largest painfully close to us, that have burned exponentially larger chunks of drier forests.
If that happens, optimism will be rewarded. Otherwise, I’ll ask 2021 to pass me the bottle.
Jim Spehar worries it might take a few tumblers of Knob Creek on the rocks to help him through the new year. Comments to speharjim@gmail.com.