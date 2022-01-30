By MIKE CHIROPOLOS
As Colorado charts a path to a clean energy future that transitions away from fossil fuel extraction, public higher education strategies can create jobs and revitalize communities. Stable rural economies and equal access to higher education are key ingredients to shared prosperity and intelligent growth.
Colorado’s Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Reduction Roadmap commits to a 100% clean energy economy by 2040 that replaces fossil fuels with renewable power in the electricity and transportation sectors.
The state’s Just Transition program was established to help communities facing closures of coal mines and power plants. Crude oil and fossil gas are next in line to be phased down as we power the electricity and transportation sectors with wind and solar resources, battery storage and a modern grid.
Our Climate Action Act and Environmental Justice Act provide for leadership that follows the science to reduce emissions in light of climate science. State lawmakers intend that transitioning communities “end up with more family-sustaining jobs, a broader property tax base and measurably more economic diversity” than before.
Higher education
Melding the energy transition with higher education strategies can go a long way towards meeting these goals, while positioning tomorrow’s workforce to thrive in the 21st Century.
The Colorado Commission on Higher Education should update capital plans in light of growth projections and the looming energy transition. The General Assembly and Governor Polis could establish a task force to travel the state, host hearings, listen, learn and make recommendations.
Criteria informing future investments should include the interest and capacity of communities to accommodate larger colleges, and the total burden of housing and other costs of living for students and staff.
Capital strategies can steer growth in student bodies, staff positions, facilities and construction to communities seeking economic drivers to mitigate diminished activity in the fossil fuel sector. Net-zero design for new buildings will help disseminate those technologies and practices across the state.
Student numbers will increase with population growth and state goals to increase attainment of advanced degrees, meaning today’s 251,000 students could exceed 425,000 by 2050 and annual budgets could rise from $5.1 to $9 billion. The current capital fund budget sets the year five request at $295 million.
Where and how we direct these investments, new students and staff can go a long way to meeting transition goals in impacted communities. Why not direct a significant share of new infrastructure and funding where the associated economic activity will be most needed, welcome and effective?
Assuming local support, existing public colleges and universities that could benefit include institutions in Alamosa, Durango, Greeley, Gunnison, Grand Junction and Pueblo. Resources can also be steered to existing community and vocational colleges like the Delta-Montrose Technical College and Northwest College of the Rockies in Rangely and Craig, serving Jackson, Grand, Routt, Moffat and Rio Blanco Counties.
Urban rural divide
As they gradually adjust to lower tax revenues from the extraction sector, these communities will benefit tremendously from new public investments in sustainable economic development. Worker education and re-training can be tied to thousands of quality new jobs where workers now live.
Higher education strategies represent an enormous opportunity to bridge rural and urban divides. Much of the booming Front Range is overheated and over-congested. Rural communities are generally better positioned to house the workforce and students and are more in need of stimulus. Locales such as Boulder and Fort Collins (hosting our flagship campuses) are characterized by high housing costs and limited availability of developable land.
Economic impacts
For discussion purposes, current enrollment at Colorado Mesa University is approximately 11,000 students and direct employment counts 2,192 faculty, staff and students. Including multiplier effects, doubling the student body and staff could be expected to approach doubling the 2019-20 estimated economic infusion into the regional economy of $538 million. At CSU Pueblo, 2,500 new students and accompanying staff (4,000 students today) could pump $90 million or more into the economy before accounting for multiplier effects on total spending, government revenues and additional job creation.
Colorado’s existing “Just Transition Action Plan” references higher education, apprenticeship and training programs to assist displaced workers and impacted communities, but lacks specifics.
Human capital and our natural setting will be Colorado’s most powerful drivers moving tomorrow’s economy beyond yesterday’s boom/bust cycles. Visionary higher education strategies can play a leading role in lifting all boats.
Steering education dollars in the right direction can save billions of future dollars that would otherwise be needed for disaster relief or infrastructure repair, or addressing public health impacts of unmanageable wildfire seasons and continuing to burn fossil fuels like they’re going out of style.
Colorado can create tens of thousands of good new jobs and make higher education more excellent, affordable and attainable — all while addressing the root causes of climate change.
Change is on the horizon. As the old adage goes, “a danger foreseen is half avoided.” Let’s get ahead of the curve.
Mike Chiropolos is a freelance writer and policy analyst. He recalls the story of how, a few years before Colorado statehood in 1876, Canon City turned down the chance to host what became the University of Colorado, opting instead for the Territorial Prison.