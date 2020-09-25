By STEVE ERKENBRACK
At least a third of the country enthusiastically wants to re-elect Donald Trump; and at least a third desperately wants him gone. Between those two impassioned perspectives, there is a shrinking middle, weighing what they want for the next four years. This has created a hair-trigger tension in this political season. When the topic turns to the White House, friendships can get strained.
Passion in politics is nothing new. Historically, when Americans have addressed issues that touch core cultural belief systems, exchanges have not always remained calm. In the 1850s, a United States senator was beaten nearly to death over slavery. In the 1950s and 1960s, African Americans and their white supporters were attacked by dogs, clubbed by cops, and murdered by vigilantes. Later in the 1960s, fathers banished sons who had burned draft cards to protest the Vietnam War. In such times, families and friendships have been rent by deeply felt passions of what is right and wrong in matters of life and death and blood.
Addressing the split
We face serious issues today, including the anguish caused by the killing of George Floyd and others, the lethal havoc of the riots that followed, the composition of the Supreme Court, and effectuating the rights of all eligible voters — and only such voters — to cast ballots safely in the midst of a pandemic. But we can learn from history how best to address such potentially combustible divisions. A country that knit itself back together after the split of the Civil War, ended a world war by splitting the atom, and developed the split-fingered fastball can surely figure out how to manage today’s split.
In fact, America has been bridging profound divides from the start, as is implicit in our Constitutional mission “to form a more perfect union.” A “union” by definition joins together different parts and different perspectives. That is not a blemish; that’s a blueprint of our history. The present-day United States are just that — a number of different states settled by different cultures, classes, and religions, each with distinct perspectives and values. Why are “red” states so different from “blue” states? They’ve always been different.
Out of many … one
Consider our roots: At a time when their counterparts in Europe were killing each other over religion, different religious sects on this side of the ocean settled in different states: fundamentalist Christians in Massachusetts; adherents to the Church of England in Virginia; Quakers in Pennsylvania; Catholics in Maryland; the original Rhode Islanders split from the strictness of Massachusetts, and welcomed all religions. Dutch Protestants founded New York to be a business center for them all, and the Scotch and Irish brought their Celtic culture of clans to Appalachia. None of these trusted the others.
The challenge of the Constitution was to unite these states and create coherence from this cacophony of cultures, setting it on a firm enough foundation to withstand the frictions of the future, that would soon come as Americans came into contact and conflict with the French in Louisiana and the Spanish in Florida and the Southwest.
The Founders met that challenge by recognizing that different parts could be melded into an even better whole. They embraced the wisdom that different strands woven together can form a stronger bond. With this perspective, they welcomed each strand, each different voice. They did not seek to silence, they sought to enshrine, its right to be heard.
After crafting the Constitution to govern the government, they realized that its sustainability required a Bill of Rights for the citizens; and the first of these was the right to speak out and to dissent, from the government and from each other. The core of American politics is this enshrinement of liberty; and the surest sign that we are well is the freedom to say whatever you will. Not just for you and those who agree, but for those who disagree. And the patchwork quilt of America ensures that there are always some who disagree.
The challenge
The discussion should not end there; it should begin there. We shouldn’t ignore or try to silence others; we should thoughtfully engage. Not to confront, even when encountering the confrontational. Answer anger with reason, and passion with compassion. Help bring a brighter light, not a hotter fire, to the search for truth; for light might help; heat will not.
It is hard to leave the comfortable words of those who reinforce our beliefs, but democracy is hard work. Start slow: one day a week, put down the Times and pick up the Journal; or switch from Fox News to PBS. Read a columnist from the other side, and craft a response. Debate a colleague with a different perspective. And savor that different point of view; as you engage it, you are helping America form a more perfect union.
Steve ErkenBrack is a self-described “simple country lawyer from western Colorado” having settled here in 1979. In the years since, he has served as a trial advocate for small businesses, as the elected district attorney, as a health insurance CEO, and as Colorado’s chief deputy attorney general.