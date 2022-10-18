By JACOB RICHARDS

Ken Johnson’s new book, Publishers: Walter and Preston Walker, is a self-published memoir and scrapbook masquerading as a history book. The book lacks footnotes, adequate in-text citations, a functional bibliography, indexing, and is filled with unverifiable first-person accounts, unsupported accusations and outright conspiracy theory. While it covers many topics of historical interest to the local history buffs, and that is where the book is at its best, Johnson has stated that the goal of the book is to dispute the historical understanding of Walter Walker as “having (brought) the (Ku Klux Klan) to town.” Unfortunately, Johnson’s fawning “awe” over “papa Walker,” indicates that he needs what he has written to be true. An honest evaluation of the available evidence this is not.