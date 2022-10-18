Ken Johnson’s new book, Publishers: Walter and Preston Walker, is a self-published memoir and scrapbook masquerading as a history book. The book lacks footnotes, adequate in-text citations, a functional bibliography, indexing, and is filled with unverifiable first-person accounts, unsupported accusations and outright conspiracy theory. While it covers many topics of historical interest to the local history buffs, and that is where the book is at its best, Johnson has stated that the goal of the book is to dispute the historical understanding of Walter Walker as “having (brought) the (Ku Klux Klan) to town.” Unfortunately, Johnson’s fawning “awe” over “papa Walker,” indicates that he needs what he has written to be true. An honest evaluation of the available evidence this is not.
This understanding of Walter Walker, as a one-time Klansman, is derived from two peer-reviewed academic histories: “Hooded Empire: The KKK in Colorado” by Robert Goldberg, and “The Ku Klux Klan in Grand Junction, 1924-1927,” by J. Kenneth Baird. Both works rely heavily, but not solely, on oral histories and interviews with Al Look. So, too, do Johnson’s arguments. So, what did Look say? And who was Al Look?
“I not only was present, I was a member of the Klan and I worked for the Sentinel at that time. No, there isn’t any doubt at all, regardless of what it says in the Brand Book story about Mr. Walker. He brought the Ku Klux Klan to town. He wanted to be the (Exalted Cyclops) ... D.B. Wright was another man with ambition, and he beat Walker out of that office, and when that happened Walker quit the Klan.” — Al Look, Oral History.
Chapter 18 of Publishers is dedicated to attacking Al Look’s character. Look worked for Walter Walker and The Daily Sentinel from 1924 to 1960 as the head of the advertising department. According to Johnson, Al Look had an “ego the size of Colorado,” was a “story-teller,” and that Al Look once “confessed to not respecting Walter Walker.” Essentially, Publishers claims that Al Look lied. It tries and fails to provide a motive for Look to slander Walter Walker.
Whatever motivated Look to talk about the KKK, died with him. Look was a journalist, thus he likely believed in things like the “public record.” Look was a part of the Mesa County Historical Society’s Oral History Project as both a subject and an interviewer. Look also penned numerous local history books; a number of them sit on my bookshelf. He put his legacy on the line to come out as a Klansman. At its height, as much as 20% of the local population were members of the KKK, yet only a handful of people ever spoke publicly about their involvement. Essentially, it was socially much easier to be a Klansman in the 1920s, than it was to go on the record as a former Klansman in the 1970s.
Al Look is not the only person on Johnson’s hit-list. Johnson takes issue with Goldberg because “Hooded Empire” was originally written as a doctoral thesis, and later turned into a book (not uncommon), and that Goldberg conducted his interviews over the telephone (again not uncommon). Johnson concocts a flimsy conspiracy theory that the local minister and Mesa State College history professor J. Kenneth Baird censored his history of the KKK in Junction, focusing on Walker, because Baird and a former Klan leader (George Rossman) both ministered at the same church, albeit 50 years apart. Johnson also attacks by name local history guru Dave Fishell, CMU Spanish Professor Tom Acker, and former student journalist Ryan Biller, for spreading what Johnson calls “poison.”
Johnson’s motivations for writing Publishers is likely more personal than historical.
Johnson as a boy delivered The Daily Sentinel and later began working in the press room. Johnson described himself as a “free-range” boy being raised by a single mother, at the time. Later Johnson would start writing for the Sentinel, and through hard work, became the publisher of The Daily Sentinel in 1970, when Preston Walker died. Essentially everything Johnson has, he owes to Preston and Walter Walker, and their ability to see his potential.
The recent 2020 renaming of CMU’s Walker Field into the Community Hospital Unity Field, has Johnson especially bitter. Johnson’s bitterness is not without cause. The “Ken Johnson family” donated $1,000,000 dollars to the college in 2008, for the rights to name the soccer field in honor of Preston and Walter Walker. I don’t like hypothesizing about people’s motives, but Johnson does speculate wildly as to the motives of Al Look, and others; so it is only fair to point out that he has personal reason to glorify the legacy of Walter Walker. One million of them.
Publishers is determined to repair Walker’s reputation. It is a history written to a conclusion, not an honest investigation of a man, his newspaper and his community. And that is why it fails. It doesn’t add new sources or insights, but rather devolves into name calling, spurious arguments, unfounded character assassinations and sour grapes. While some of Johnson’s points are interesting and would add nuance to the story, the lack of footnotes or a real bibliography makes verifying what Johnson states as fact, hard.