By KATIE DURRWACHTER-ERNO
As a neonatologist, I have dedicated my life to the health of children. A key determinant of the health of our children is the environment in which we live. Our kids are counting on us to provide a future with clean air and unpolluted water, which is why the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (COGCC) must act now to create robust financial assurance rules for the oil and gas industry.
Throughout Colorado, there are hundreds of abandoned oil and gas wells that have been left behind by operators who are no longer in business. These wells are frequently drilled through aquifers, and over time, have the potential for their internal casings to corrode and leak into the groundwater. Unmaintained wells will also eventually begin to leak methane and volatile organic compounds that are hazardous to human health into our air.
When an operator drills in Colorado, they are required to post a bond — an amount of money that is set aside that will be returned to the operator once they plug the well and restore the land that they drilled on. Unfortunately, these bonds are just a tiny fraction of the total cost of actually plugging and reclaiming the wells. In Colorado, just $60,000 dollars will allow an operator to bond up to 99 wells at once, despite a single well costing on average well over $80,000 to plug and reclaim. For $100,000, an operator can “blanket bond” an unlimited number of wells in Colorado.
Because the relative cost of losing the bond is so much less than paying to clean up the mess their drilling leaves behind, many oil and gas operators choose to keep their wells “active” under the COGCC’s current definition. Throughout Colorado, there are thousands of wells that fall under this category despite producing less than one barrel of oil equivalent per day. Should these companies become insolvent, these wells are offloaded onto the state to be plugged and reclaimed with taxpayer dollars. But the process is slow, and all too often these “orphaned” wells will languish unmaintained for years while emitting pollutants.
Though the former operators do not have to live with the consequences of leaving their mess behind, those of us who call Colorado home do. The chemicals that leak out of these wells have profound consequences for our health and have been linked to everything from blood diseases and neurological disorders to birth defects and cancer. In the United States, the leading cause of bankruptcy is the inability to pay steep medical bills or work after experiencing a debilitating illness. It pains me to think of the families who experience crippling debt due to the need to care for their children who are gravely ill from what are ultimately preventable medical conditions.
So, what can the COGCC do to protect us?
First, it should require that operators provide single-well financial assurance — that is, require oil and gas companies to post a bond for the entire cost of plugging each well and restoring the land — for all new and transferred wells. Second, it must establish robust definitions for what counts as an “active well” so that operators can no longer continue to claim that their uneconomic wells are still producing to avoid plugging and reclaiming them. Finally, it is vital that these rules also apply to federal lands, where thousands of wells have been drilled in Colorado.
The simple truth is this: time is a luxury that we cannot afford when it comes to securing protective reforms for our children and the environment in which they will grow up and one day inherit from us. Families don’t have time to wait for ideal market conditions or for the slow machinery of the federal government to modernize its own bonding rules. We must act now to create a healthier, more sustainable future. The COGCC can do its part by codifying robust financial assurance rules that hold oil and gas operators accountable for cleaning up their mess.
Dr. Katie Durrwachter-Erno is a neonatologist with over fifteen years in the hospital and healthcare industry living in Steamboat Springs. When she’s not practicing medicine, Katie can be found enjoying the outdoors while hiking and skiing with her family.