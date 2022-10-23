Whether real, perceived, or somewhere in between, a lot of us spend a great deal of time thinking about the rural/urban divide in Colorado and what we might be able to do to help bridge it.
Like it or not, the vast majority of voters in Colorado live up and down the I-25 corridor and Western Slope access is substantially limited to decision-makers, resources and, frankly, influence. Rather than cursing this darkness, our organizations have partnered with Colorado Public Radio to light a candle in the form of a statewide candidate forum featuring Governor Jared Polis, CU Regent Heidi Ganahl, U.S. Senator Michael Bennet and Businessman Joe O’Dea this coming Tuesday evening, Oct. 25.
These candidate forums will be entirely produced by CMU faculty and students from a campus television studio. We invite everyone interested in our community and region’s future to join us Tuesday night by clicking on: www.coloradomesa.edu/debates. They will be questioned on issues vital to the western flank of the state. Unlike any other forum this election cycle, our event will also provide CMU students the opportunity to pose questions to the candidates.
The first forum featuring Governor Polis and Regent Ganahl will take place from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday night. Immediately following this event, the forum featuring Sen. Bennet and Mr. O’Dea will stream from 7-8 p.m. Voters can watch or listen to these events from the comfort of their own homes by visiting the landing page above — or by tuning in to their local Colorado Public Radio station.
Anyone paying attention understands that our community, state and nation are all dealing with incredibly complex challenges at this moment in time. Whether foreign relations abroad or inflation pressures at home, each of us have a stake in the outcome of the elections on Nov. 8. Daily Sentinel readers acutely understand that while our half of Colorado certainly grapples with challenges similar to those up and down the I-25 corridor, we too have unique and complex challenges that deserve a full vetting before statewide candidates prior to election day. This forum gives us the opportunity to elevate these issues with candidates to see how they might address them after election day.
Governor Polis, Regent Ganahl, Sen. Bennet and Mr. O’Dea are all making time to visit Grand Junction next week to discuss issues critical to our region and we hope everyone — especially voters who have yet to decide on these important races — makes time to tune in.
Jay Seaton is Publisher of the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel. John Marshall is President of Colorado Mesa University.