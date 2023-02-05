By HEATHER CAMMISA

As a resident of Ouray County on the Western Slope, not too far from where Colorado wolves will be reintroduced this December, I welcome wolves back to their ancestral home grounds and ask all Coloradans to join me in celebrating this homecoming. The key to welcoming wolves back to Colorado will be learning how to effectively coexist with this species that once roamed abundantly in the region, and whose ecosystems have suffered tremendously in their absence over the last 75 years.