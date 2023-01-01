By JIM SPEHAR
“Often, the surest way to convey misinformation is to tell the strict truth.” — Mark Twain
There were so many ways to convey the intent of this column as I began writing on Friday morning.
I began, as I often do, by looking for some quotes that might help define what I wanted to say about last week’s bombshell regarding the Orchard Mesa Pool and the apparently intentional subterfuge promoted primarily by Mayor Anna Stout with complicity from School Board President Andrea Haitz and County Commissioner Janet Rowland.
The wisdom at the top of this commentary aptly describes their ultimate willingness to first raise false hopes the pool would be refurbished and maintained only to later dash them when their emails revealed the ultimate truth. Some other quotes aptly describe the tactics used by the trio negotiating in secret about the pool’s future (or lack thereof), the first being Ben Franklin’s advice which provided today’s headline.
“A half truth is a whole lie,” according to a Yiddish proverb I found.
“Honest people don’t hide their deeds,” said Emily Bronte in Wuthering Heights.
“The truth is more important than the facts,” architect Frank Lloyd Wright once offered.
The sayings from Wright and Samuel Clemens’ alter-ego Twain offer direct insight into what happened.
The fact is that Stout, Haitz and Rowland never said the OM Pool would remain open indefinitely, relying instead on the undecipherable “defined period of time” to allow the assumption that it’d be longer than a few months. That false assumption would still be the case absent revelation of their emails back and forth, which included ignored worries from Rowland that the language ultimately used in Stout’s statement might be misinterpreted.
The truth is a little more “nuanced.” That’s the polite term.
Despite Stout’s denial of a firm date, the emails offer a March 30 closure plan. Those emails were revealed via formal requests from media outlets and are available at nbc11news.com/news and elsewhere. Haitz suggested this wording, apparently reflecting the closed door negotiations, be part of Stout’s statement: “The City of Grand Junction, Mesa County, and School District 51 have announced the closure of the Orchard Mesa Pool, effective March 30.”
Left by Stout’s statement to ponder half-truths, it shouldn’t be a surprise that community members believed the pool would be repaired and remain open. More surprising is that after realizing that was the resulting hope based upon her statement, Stout and the other negotiators did nothing to voluntarily expose their real intent.
Arguments that the Orchard Mesa Pool is past its useful life, that spending millions to patch it together one more time is foolish when other alternatives are in the offing, are not without merit. It is undeniably ironic that arguments to keep the pool open for Orchard Mesa are often made by residents of an area that voted overwhelmingly against the last recreation center tax question, which included money to do just that, even more, with the pool property.
All of that could have been discussed openly and honestly with true outreach to the community, not in backroom negotiations offering only opportunities to comment on decisions already well down the road to implementation.
But the fate of the Orchard Mesa Pool is not the most important piece of this latest round in a decades-old controversy.
It’s about trust our community’s leaders to be above-board with us, to be truthful not just factual. It’s about transparency in government and the intent, not just the strict legal requirements, of the Open Meetings Act and our hope that we’ll all be privy to and part of public decision-making.
In this case, it’s about three people we elected to represent us on the largest governing bodies in Mesa County recognizing that half-truths, while perhaps factual as far as they go, don’t tell the entire story. And that when hopeful but erroneous assumptions are made based on those half-truths, they have a duty to come forward voluntarily with “the rest of the story.”
Stout, Haitz and Rowland, all of our community leaders really, would do well to ponder the words of one of our most renowned pioneer television news personalities. Originally intended for fellow journalists, they’re certainly applicable elsewhere, perhaps most particularly in politics and governance at any level.
“To be persuasive we must be believable; to be believable we must be credible; to be credible we must be truthful.” — Edward R. Murrow
Jim Spehar has his own checkered history with the Orchard Mesa Pool and is no stranger to public decision-making. Comments to speharjim@gmail.com.