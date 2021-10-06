By STEVE ERKENBRACK
One rewarding aspect of writing this column is hearing that I have kindled a bit of hope through my words. It’s a curious notion: hope.
I first encountered the concept of hope as a boy, taught by nuns in Catholic schools. The tenets of the faith were drilled into my young mind by memorizing a series of questions and answers in “The Baltimore Catechism.” I learned the three theological virtues were faith, hope, and charity. Virtues which would lead a soul to God.
Even as a boy, it struck me as odd that “hope” was a virtue. Faith, of course. Charity, understandable. But hope? Like everyone, I had experienced hope: “I hope Sister Paula doesn’t call on me.” “I hope this guy can’t throw a curve ball; because I can’t hit one.” I could not see how such sentiments were particularly virtuous.
My understanding of hope as a virtue began with baseball.
A Hopeful Fanatic
As a boy, I was possessed by a love of baseball in general and the Baltimore Orioles in particular. I listened to, or watched, every Orioles game of the 1966 season, stealthily using a transistor radio if needed. I knew every player on the team and their statistics, but I adored their star third baseman, Brooks Robinson.
I dreamed that I would someday play next to the great Brooks as the starting shortstop. When I eventually realized that I did not have that level of skill, I lowered my sights. There was a reserve infielder named Bob “Rocky” Johnson, who wasn’t a regular starter, but he could substitute as needed, playing any infield position, pinch-hitting, or giving a regular starter a day off. I thought maybe, just maybe, I could get good enough to be a Bob Johnson. If I worked hard enough.
For years, I strove to fulfill that ambition. I spent hours throwing baseballs up against a brick wall in an alley behind my house to practice grounders, wearing out countless baseballs. I worked tirelessly on my hitting. I learned every rule in the game. I went to games at any level to watch how infielders played. I studied how each player moved depending on the play. When I went out for a team, I hustled from start to finish.
But to no avail. Somewhere in my teenage years I realized baseball was not my future, and turned my attention elsewhere.
Paths of Hope
About 15 years ago, I learned that a friend of mine actually knew Bob Johnson. A few years later, he asked if I could talk to Bob about a Medicare issue. The problem was easily resolved, but Bob was extreme in his gratitude. He kept contacting me, asking how he could show his appreciation.
So I wrote Bob a letter, explaining that he owed me nothing. In fact, I owed him. It was because of him that I had developed the work habits, the drive, the preparation that — after I gave up on baseball — took me through my career. Whatever professional success I had enjoyed in law, public service, and health care was because of the approach I developed trying to be like Rocky Johnson.
My experience is not unique. Most of us have hoped for something — a job, an activity, a romantic interest — and put significant effort into attaining it.
I think of that letter every year around this time, as dozens of the “Bob Johnsons” in the majors go home at the end of the season, wondering if they will make the team next year, not knowing the impact they may have already had on a young fan.
Recently, a local church had asked me to speak to the congregation about “Hope.” As I prepared, I remembered my letter, and finally realized what makes hope a virtue. The attributes I had outlined to Bob Johnson were developed only because of my “hope” of being a big leaguer. Hope is more than a wish. Hope inspires a vision, and imbues that vision with the passion to act on it.
Hope in Politics
Both political parties these days have increasingly strident advocates who have elevated fervor over facts. They may be good people, but they too easily parrot policy positions of pundits from their preferred media silos. They respond to other perspectives with disparagement and insult, even questioning the patriotism of citizens who see things differently.
There is a great need for hope in such an environment. But hope without action is like a birthday wish, gone with the breath of air that extinguishes the candles. For those of us who hope for a political path marked by rationality instead of rancor, we must act.
There are those on the other side of the political divide who do not see you as malevolent. Hope should inspire engagement with them. I have noted before that a place to begin is to listen. A next step is to listen for something specific that you can appreciate about the opposition, one point on which together you can build.
It might be a beginning. At least, that’s my hope.
Steve ErkenBrack is an attorney in western Colorado, where he settled in 1979. He has served as a trial attorney, as the elected district attorney, as a health insurance CEO, and as Colorado’s chief deputy attorney general. He is currently Of Counsel at Hoskin, Farina & Kampf in Grand Junction.